Bloom Richmond 2017 - An Event for New & Expecting Moms

Expecting your first baby? Your third? Whether you had a new baby join your family in the last year or are hoping to welcome a baby in the near future, this premier mama and baby event is tailor-made for you!

9 Reasons You’re Going to Love Bloom:

Every guest will receive a beautiful bag full of swag (valued at over $50)! Every guest will have a chance to win a top of the line baby carrier, fitness classes, beautiful baby clothing from Buttons & Bows, and the grand prize, a nursery designed by the amazing Katy Mimari of Caden Lane baby boutique! Wow! Connect with other local moms! You deserve some pampering, and we’re offering free neck and shoulder massages! Enjoy delicious gourmet appetizers… …and a mocktail bar! Learn about amazing local parenting resources! Take a tour of the beautiful, new Women’s Hospital at Henrico Doctors’! And last but definitely not least, get expert advice from our panel of local professionals. The panel will be moderated by NBC12 News Today anchor and NBC12’s RVA Parenting reporter, Sarah Bloom! You’ll hear guidance on topics from breastfeeding and baby wearing to fitness, sleep, and self-care. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to ask the experts during the Q&A session!

Everything is included!

Tickets are on sale! Hurry! Space is limited!

Saturday, May 6th, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Women’s Hospital at Henrico Doctors’

You do not have to be expecting to attend!

Cost: $35







