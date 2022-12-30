Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade Float Ride Experience

Presenting the newly designed Ultimate Fan Floats for the Sugar Bowl Parade, an opportunity open to the biggest team fans to ride and cheer on the team in the parade, a fully unique New Orleans experience!

You’ll be representing your team on a massive 50’ long, 17’ high custom-designed float, throwing team branded beads and other giveaways in a Mardi Gras style televised parade along the French Quarter. The parade passes by iconic New Orleans locations like the French Market, Café Du Monde, and the Saint Louis Cathedral. The event kicks off an action-packed Sugar Bowl weekend! Whether you choose to ride with Kansas State or University of Alabama, bring your big game spirit and grab your beads for this memorable moment in history.

This all-inclusive package includes the following:

A pre-parade tailgate from 1:00pm-2:30pm catered with light bites, beer, wine, and soda, and your own bartender to serve.

2:30 pm– 4:00pm: Float Ride in the televised Sugar Bowl Parade where you will win the attention of thousands of excited fans!

A double-decker float stocked with beverages and beer for your ride.

Restroom facilities on each float for riders to use both before and during the parade.

An exclusive bead package of 500 beads including branded beads to throw to your team’s fans, pre-loaded onto the float!

This opportunity is open to fans aged 16 and up. Riders 21+ will be given a wristband for bar service.

Book early and Save! This package is $350.00 up until 12/20. Prices go up to $425.00 after 12/20/22.

Choose your favorite team at checkout, or choose to ride in any float in the parade!