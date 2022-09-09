Active Shooter Training - Attack Prevention and Preparedness

Active Shooter Training - Attack Prevention and Preparedness

Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church

11612 Memorial Drive

Houston, TX 77024

Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness Training

About this event

Active Shooter situations are unpredictable and evolve quickly. This training will help prepare you mentally & physically if an active shooter situation arises. Based on actual events, this training is designed to provide valuable information including effective survival techniques and the application of the "Run Hide Fight" protocols.

Presented By:

FBI Special Agent Steve Lupo is a former police officer and detective, who has been with the FBI for 19 years. SA Lupo is a member of the SWAT team, a firearms and tactical instructor, and the Active Shooter Coordinator for the FBI Houston Division.

