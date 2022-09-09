Active Shooter Training - Attack Prevention and Preparedness

Date and time
Location
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church
11612 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77024
Active Shooter Attack Prevention and Preparedness Training
About this event
Active Shooter situations are unpredictable and evolve quickly. This training will help prepare you mentally & physically if an active shooter situation arises. Based on actual events, this training is designed to provide valuable information including effective survival techniques and the application of the "Run Hide Fight" protocols.
Presented By:
FBI Special Agent Steve Lupo is a former police officer and detective, who has been with the FBI for 19 years. SA Lupo is a member of the SWAT team, a firearms and tactical instructor, and the Active Shooter Coordinator for the FBI Houston Division.