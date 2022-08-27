A Night of Comedy: Scenes about Tyler and East Texas

The Tyler Loop is about the business of stories through reporting, research and residents' personal experiences. Now, they turn to comedy to tell the stories of Tyler and East Texas. Join a special, one-night only night of comedy sketches, featuring an ensemble cast of performers in the spirit of Saturday Night Live. Be ready to laugh hard (and blush!) as you see East Texas through fresh -- and funny -- eyes.

*The opinions expressed in A Night of Comedy are at the scriptwriters' discretion and do not necessarily reflect The Tyler Loop staff and board.