Date and time
Location
Tyler Civic Theatre
400 Rose Park Drive
Tyler, TX 75702
Refund policy
Contact the organizer to request a refund.
Eventbrite's fee is nonrefundable.
The Tyler Loop presents A Night of Comedy: Scenes about Tyler and East Texas, featuring an ensemble cast or performers.
About this event
The Tyler Loop is about the business of stories through reporting, research and residents' personal experiences. Now, they turn to comedy to tell the stories of Tyler and East Texas. Join a special, one-night only night of comedy sketches, featuring an ensemble cast of performers in the spirit of Saturday Night Live. Be ready to laugh hard (and blush!) as you see East Texas through fresh -- and funny -- eyes.
*The opinions expressed in A Night of Comedy are at the scriptwriters' discretion and do not necessarily reflect The Tyler Loop staff and board.