A Night At Studio 54 - New Year’s Eve 2019 at the Pavilion

Indy's biggest New Year's Eve Party is back! This year, guests will enter the glamorous world of Studio 54! We want partygoers to immerse yourself in the shimmering opulence of the world's most famous nightclub where the crowd is dazzling and the night is anything you want it to be.

The Pavilion will feature over-the-top production reminiscent of the original Studio 54. Guests will enjoy music playing top 40, dance, old school, house and soul. Our DJ Line up for the evening includes DJ Hugh Jeffner, DJ Slater Hogan and DJ Amp! The event includes 4 VIP bottle service risers, 3 LED walls, roller girls, Professional Dancers, and more!



Doors for this event will open at 9:00 for all guests. There will be complimentary coat check, a welcome cocktail at entrance and party favors until supplies are gone!

Early bird tickets start at $100 each provides each guest with more amenities than any other party in the city including:

Premium Open Bar

Midnight Champagne Toast

DJ’s and Live Performances

Roller Girls

Roller Girls Party Favors

Photo Booth

Appetizers

Desserts

& more!

VIP Group packages & bottle service are available. Email Info@IndyPavilion.com for more information.