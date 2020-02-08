7th Annual Guitar Festival Concert





Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Join us for the Seventh Annual Guitar Festival Concert presented by the Latino Arts Strings Program, featuring a youth guitar competition, master classes with internationally renowned talent, workshops focusing on classical guitar technique, construction, and maintenance. The evening concert will highlight winners of the youth competition and some of the world’s most talented guitarists including Elina Chekan and Rafael Padrón.

Concert Soloists:

Combining active performance and teaching careers, Elina Chekan, a native of Minsk, Balarus, performs as a soloist and chamber musician around the world. Some of her recent appearances include Barrios Festival in Manaus, Brazil and the Guitar festival in Salamanca, Mexico.

Cuban born guitarist, Rafael Padrón, began studying guitar at the age of eleven. He has been featured in festivals including the International Festival of the Guitar in Havana, Cuba and The Festival Iberoamericano de Guitarra in Tenerife, Spain. He is currently the Program Director of Classical Guitar and Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.

Concert Tickets:

General Admission $10, Students $8



*Please note all sales are final.

For more information and for Competiton Registration please visit our website.