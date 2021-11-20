50th Anniversary Laser Show with DJ Trent Von

C895 is celebrating 50 years of dance music with an incredible laser show at the Pacific Science Center.

DJ Trent Von will be live in the mix starting at 8PM for a 1-hour, once-in-a-life time show you won't want to miss.

Tickets are just $15 dollars with all proceeds benefiting C895. Wear attire from your favorite dance era and join us for the fun on Saturday, November 20th. Doors open at 7:30PM.

To ensure the safest possible environment for staff and all guests, no food or drink will be served in the Laser Dome and everyone age 2 and older must wear a mask while onsite.

The Pacific Science Center requires everyone 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination OR a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to entry. Please be familiar with the requirements by reading their COVID protocols here.