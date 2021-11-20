$15

50th Anniversary Laser Show with DJ Trent Von

by C89.5 - Seattle's Home For Dance
Event Information

Laser Dome at the Pacific Science Center

200 2nd Avenue

#NORTH

Seattle, WA 98109

Refund policy

Refunds up to 1 day before event

C895's 50th Anniversary Laser Show

C895 is celebrating 50 years of dance music with an incredible laser show at the Pacific Science Center.

DJ Trent Von will be live in the mix starting at 8PM for a 1-hour, once-in-a-life time show you won't want to miss.

Tickets are just $15 dollars with all proceeds benefiting C895. Wear attire from your favorite dance era and join us for the fun on Saturday, November 20th. Doors open at 7:30PM.

Organizer C89.5 - Seattle's Home For Dance

Organizer of 50th Anniversary Laser Show with DJ Trent Von

