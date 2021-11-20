$15
Event description
C895's 50th Anniversary Laser Show
About this event
C895 is celebrating 50 years of dance music with an incredible laser show at the Pacific Science Center.
DJ Trent Von will be live in the mix starting at 8PM for a 1-hour, once-in-a-life time show you won't want to miss.
Tickets are just $15 dollars with all proceeds benefiting C895. Wear attire from your favorite dance era and join us for the fun on Saturday, November 20th. Doors open at 7:30PM.
Tags
Share with friends
Organizer C89.5 - Seattle's Home For Dance
Organizer of 50th Anniversary Laser Show with DJ Trent Von