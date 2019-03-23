$50 – $125

4th Annual Casino Night

by Stafford Rotary
Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center

2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Refunds up to 7 days before event

Start practicing your poker face and get your tickets early !! An exciting evening of Black Jack, Texas Hold 'em, Craps and Roulette awaits !! AND you can have a chance to win $5000 in the Draw Down Raffle !!

Saturday, March 23rd, 7 - 11pm Fredericksburg Expo Center, Central Park

Early Bird pricing (until Feb 23 @11:59pm) : $60 per ticket or 2 for $100

Feb 24 - Mar 23 Pricing : $75 per ticket or 2 for $125

You'll also enjoy cocktails, great food, music, a silent auction with dream trips and more ! One complimentary drink ticket and game-starting chips provided per guest.

What to wear ? Business Casual or Cocktail - you choose.

Bring friends, family (21 yrs pls), colleagues, employees, clients and potential clients !

(Draw Down Raffle tickets purchased via this site will be waiting for you at WILL CALL. Bring your lucky charm and cross your fingers ! Must be present to win.)

