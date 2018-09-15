$25 – $50

2018 West Virginia Parkinson's Symposium

by Charleston Parkinson's Support Group
$25 – $50

Event Information

Share this event

Date and Time

Location

Location

Charleston Civic Center

200 Civic Center Drive

Charleston, WV 25301

View Map

Refund Policy

Refund Policy

Refunds up to 30 days before event

Event description

Description

The Charleston (WV) Parkinson's Support Group is hosting its second annual West Virginia Parkinson's Symposium on Saturday, September 15 at the Charleston Civic Center. The symposium is for People with Parkinson's (PWP), caregivers, family members and medical professionals interested in learning more about Parkinson's disease.

The event includes general information about PD, including: exercise options for people with Parkinson's disease, caregiver information, what to do in an emergency, and participating in clinical trials.

We have expert presenters from WVU, Marshall Health, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Parkinson's Foundation, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Cabell-Huntington Senior Services and Ohio Health.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and the opening session begins at 8:45 a.m.

The cost for the session includes lunch and drinks for everyone and Continuing Medical Education credits for physicians, nurses and physical therapists.

$25.00 + Eventbrite service charge - PWPs, Caregivers, Family Members and Students

$50.00 + Eventbrite service charge - Medical community

Read more Read less
Tags

Tags

Things to do in Charleston, WV Conference Health

Share with friends

Date and Time

Location

Charleston Civic Center

200 Civic Center Drive

Charleston, WV 25301

View Map

Refund Policy

Refunds up to 30 days before event

Map and Directions

View Map

Save This Event

Log in or sign up for Eventbrite to save events you're interested in.
Already have an account?

Event Saved