2018 West Virginia Parkinson's Symposium

The Charleston (WV) Parkinson's Support Group is hosting its second annual West Virginia Parkinson's Symposium on Saturday, September 15 at the Charleston Civic Center. The symposium is for People with Parkinson's (PWP), caregivers, family members and medical professionals interested in learning more about Parkinson's disease.

The event includes general information about PD, including: exercise options for people with Parkinson's disease, caregiver information, what to do in an emergency, and participating in clinical trials.

We have expert presenters from WVU, Marshall Health, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Parkinson's Foundation, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Cabell-Huntington Senior Services and Ohio Health.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and the opening session begins at 8:45 a.m.

The cost for the session includes lunch and drinks for everyone and Continuing Medical Education credits for physicians, nurses and physical therapists.

$25.00 + Eventbrite service charge - PWPs, Caregivers, Family Members and Students

$50.00 + Eventbrite service charge - Medical community