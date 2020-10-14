It is with great adulation and joy that The Avenue PRC, “Lankford Avenue”, celebrates twenty (20) years of serving the Dallas/Fort Worth area and accomplishing their goal of “Building Healthy Lives…. Families and Communities”. The Avenue PRC, “Lankford Avenue”, is an organization dedicated to ending the cycle of domestic violence by creating and nurturing healthy relationships through various classes, seminars and community events.

Please join us at our “20 years: Unbreakable…Building Healthy Families, One Life at a Time” Gala on Saturday, October 14, 2017, as we celebrate this milestone. This promises to be a lively event filled with fine dining, fabulous music, and exceptional fellowship.

Attire : Cocktail,Semi-Formal Dresses, Black Tie Optional

FAQs

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Please contact the organizer at lankfordavenue@yahoo.com or via phone: 214-790-5386

What's the refund policy?

No refunds will be issued. All donations to The Avenue PRC are tax deductible.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

Tickets can be presented printed or on electronic devices

Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable?

Yes

Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn't match the person who attends?

Yes