$25

20 years: Unbreakable...Building Healthy Families, One Life at a Time

by The Avenue P.R.C
$25

Event Information

Share this event

Date and Time

Location

Location

211 Centre Street

211 Centre Street

Dallas, TX 75208

View Map

Refund Policy

Refund Policy

No Refunds

Friends Who Are Going
Event description

Description

It is with great adulation and joy that The Avenue PRC, “Lankford Avenue”, celebrates twenty (20) years of serving the Dallas/Fort Worth area and accomplishing their goal of “Building Healthy Lives…. Families and Communities”. The Avenue PRC, “Lankford Avenue”, is an organization dedicated to ending the cycle of domestic violence by creating and nurturing healthy relationships through various classes, seminars and community events.

Please join us at our “20 years: Unbreakable…Building Healthy Families, One Life at a Time” Gala on Saturday, October 14, 2017, as we celebrate this milestone. This promises to be a lively event filled with fine dining, fabulous music, and exceptional fellowship.

Attire : Cocktail,Semi-Formal Dresses, Black Tie Optional

FAQs

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Please contact the organizer at lankfordavenue@yahoo.com or via phone: 214-790-5386

What's the refund policy?

No refunds will be issued. All donations to The Avenue PRC are tax deductible.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

Tickets can be presented printed or on electronic devices

Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable?

Yes

Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn't match the person who attends?

Yes

Read more Read less
Tags

Tags

Things to do in Dallas, TX Gala Charity & Causes

Share with friends

Date and Time

Location

211 Centre Street

211 Centre Street

Dallas, TX 75208

View Map

Refund Policy

No Refunds

Map and Directions

View Map

Save This Event

Log in or sign up for Eventbrite to save events you're interested in.
Already have an account?

Event Saved