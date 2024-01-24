World Surf League and Eventbrite Join Forces in Support of Women’s Surfing on the Championship Tour

LOS ANGELES, Calif., USA (Wednesday, January 24, 2024) – Today, the World Surf League (WSL) announced a new partnership with Eventbrite. The global events marketplace steps into the role of sponsor and exclusive ticketing partner for Women’s Surfing on the WSL Championship Tour (CT) and the US Open of Surfing. Aligned by a common goal to foster community through unique live experiences, both brands will play a key role in celebrating and supporting female surfers throughout the 2024 season.

“It’s amazing to see world-class brands investing specifically in women’s sports. Together we will continue to lead in supporting our exceptional athletes and fans,” said Cherie Cohen, WSL Chief Revenue Officer. “Eventbrite’s mission is to foster connection through unique live experiences, and I’m thrilled to help our fans discover more of what they love.”

Julia Hartz, CEO at Eventbrite, shared her thoughts on the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with the World Surf League to support these amazing women athletes. At Eventbrite, our goal has always been to connect people through shared interests, and this collaboration allows us to bring the dynamic surfing community even closer by offering thousands of surf-inspired events every year.”

To mark the launch of this partnership, Eventbrite and the WSL curated a surf-inspired event collection, featuring their top event picks across the United States during the WSL Championship Tour season. Additionally, Eventbrite will co-host the Women’s Night Opening Dinner, hosted by the WSL’s Chief of Sport, Jessi Miley-Dyer.

Through this partnership, the WSL and Eventbrite will collaborate on a visual content-driven marketing campaign for the Women’s CT, aiming to elevate the profile of women’s surfing and bring the surfing community closer to Eventbrite’s unique events and experiences. As part of the campaign, a WSL athlete ambassador will curate a digital experience on Eventbrite centered around the US Open of Surfing and the WSL Finals, and highlighting local ticketed experiences happening in and around the event windows. Eventbrite’s logo will be prominently featured on the Women’s CT jersey, event signage, and through broadcast integrations globally.

The 2024 WSL Championship Tour season kicks off on January 29, 2024, with the Lexus Pipe Pro Presented by YETI. Fans can watch all the action LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app. Check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners around the world.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global events marketplace that serves event creators and event goers in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. With over 280 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2022, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Eventbrite has also earned industry recognition as a top employer with special designations that include a coveted spot on Fast Company’s Prestigious The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies and Fast Company’sBrands That Matter lists, the Great Place to Work® Award in the U.S., and Inc.’s Best-Led Companies honor. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

About the WSL

The World Surf League (WSL) is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the world’s best surfing. The WSL oversees surfing’s global competitive landscape and sets the standard for elite performance in the most dynamic playing field in all of sports. With a firm commitment to its values, the WSL prioritizes the protection of the ocean, equality, and the sport’s rich heritage, while championing progression and innovation.

