Saddle Up, Partner: From Honky-Tonks to Trail Rides, a “Western Revival” Spurs Gen Z Offline

The era of hyper-curated minimalism is giving way to something less polished, more participatory, and deeply communal. Western culture has officially ridden off the runway and into real life. What started as fringe on fashion week catwalks, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, and Pinterest boards filled with boots and bolo ties has grown into something bigger than an aesthetic, shaping where people go, how they gather, and what feels worth traveling across town for.

Welcome to the Western Revival. From small towns to major cities, Gen Z and Millennials are trading polished feeds for country two steps. Line dancing nights, rodeos, trail rides, and mezcal-fueled honky-tonk gatherings are drawing packed houses, not just for the look but for the feeling. Nearly half (49%) of 18–35-year-olds want experiences that feel less curated and more real, and 44% say they’re more likely to spend money to attend if it’s at a unique or exciting venue. A ranch at golden hour or a neon-lit honky-tonk on a Saturday night delivers both. This signals a broader shift away from passive scrolling and toward participatory, in-person connection. This isn’t nostalgia or cosplay. It’s a return to place-driven, communal experiences. In an era defined by algorithms, Western gatherings offer something radically simple: show up, connect, belong.

Image Credits: Dab the DJ Events, Boots & Blues Line Dance, Dallas, Texas

Beyond the Fringe: Cultural Forces Fueling the Western Revival

With the country-Western aesthetic shaping what Gen Z wears, streams, and watches, it’s no surprise they’re bringing that same energy to how they gather. As they trade group chats for trail rides, barn dances, and tequila festivals, several converging cultural forces are driving the shift:

Fashion: An 85% surge in cowboy boot searches on Depop signals something bigger than a trend cycle. Western style has moved beyond runways and costumes to wardrobe staple, the kind of shift that shows up in resale precisely because people are investing in it, returning to it, and making it their own. Music: 2 in 3 Gen Zers are listening to more country music than they were a few years ago. Between Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and artists like Post Malone and Chappell Roan blurring genre lines, country has outgrown its niche and landed squarely in the cultural mainstream. Entertainment: Rodeo romances are dominating screens and paperback shelves alike. Yellowstone ‘s final season drew 15.7 million viewers, and Netflix’s 2025 breakout A Thousand Tomorrows earned a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. But the fandom doesn’t stop when the credits roll. It spills into sold-out rodeos and country nights where fans aren’t just watching the story anymore, they’re living it.



The Wild West, Coast to Coast: Growth of Top Western-Inspired Experiences Across the U.S.

🤠 Line Dancing

Events: +165% Attendance: +254% Top Metros: San Francisco, Virginia Beach, Boston



🐂 Rodeos

Events: +45% Attendance: +17% Top Metros: Houston, New York City, Atlanta



🏇 Trail Rides

Events: +217% Attendance: +374% Top Metros: Atlanta, Houston, Washington DC



🍹 Mezcal & Tequila Festivals

Events: +34% Attendance: +8% Top Metros: Atlanta, New York City, Washington DC



Yeehaw, You’re Covered: Eventbrite Drops Western Revival It-Lists and Playlist

For those ready to strap on the spurs and ride off into the sunset, Eventbrite has you covered. Our curated It-Lists are now live in NYC, LA, Houston, and Nashville, spotlighting handpicked events and local experiences that make it easy to tap into the Western Revival. Sip a bespoke mezcal margarita, try your hand at a mechanical bull at a rugged rodeo, or practice your two-step at a lively line dancing night, all discoverable on Eventbrite.

To round it out, Eventbrite also launched Western Revival Radio, a curated playlist capturing the sound behind the trend. From country classics to modern crossover hits, consider it your ready-made soundtrack to set the tone before your event or keep the momentum going long after the last dance.

Boots on the Ground: The Organizers Shaping the Movement

Before the lines stretch out the door and the floor fills up, there’s an organizer who saw the momentum coming, and built something worth showing up for. Dwight Dabney, founder of Dab the DJ Events, has turned his line dancing nights in Dallas into a magnet for both first-timers and seasoned regulars. The choreography may get people in the door, but it’s the feeling in the room that keeps them coming back: “At my line dancing events, it’s more than just steps — it’s real connection. You can feel the energy the moment the music drops: strangers locking in, laughing, cheering each other on, and turning into family by the end of the night. In a world that’s so digital, these gatherings bring all cultures and nationalities together, creating real community, shared joy, and a place where everybody belongs on the dance floor.”

Image Credits: Dab the DJ Events, Boots & Blues Line Dance, Dallas, Texas

In Atlanta, Angie Linton, Founder & CEO of Pretty Lady Inc., is drawing crowds who are hungry for something that doesn’t live on a screen. She shares: “At Pretty Lady Inc., we’ve seen a powerful rise in first-time attendees who are craving real connection and authentic energy. When they step into our events, they experience a room full of people unplugged, phones down, learning the steps together in real time — laughing, moving, and building community the old-fashioned way. In a world that feels increasingly digital, this hands-on, Western-inspired experience resonates because it brings people back to presence, culture, and genuine human connection.”

The Frontier Ahead

The Western Revival is a case study in how culture jumps from screen to street. What begins as an aesthetic, a mood board, an album drop, or a runway moment has a way of quietly rewiring behavior. Suddenly people are driving further, spending more, and showing up differently. The look comes first. Then the playlist. Before long, the experience itself has changed.

Western culture didn’t just inspire outfits. It reshaped how a generation chooses to gather: grounded, high-energy, and rooted in place. As honky-tonks fill up and trail rides sell out, the Western Revival has moved decisively beyond the feed, signaling a cultural shift that shows no signs of slowing.

###

Methodology: Analyzed US Eventbrite events using keywords in titles and descriptions, comparing calendar years 2024 vs 2025.