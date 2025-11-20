’Tis the Season of Presence Over Presents: Gen Z’s Nostalgia-Driven Shift From Gifts to Gathering

This December, headlines say Gen Z is “spending less”—cutting holiday budgets by 34%, the sharpest pullback of any cohort. But the data tells a different story: they’re not spending less, they’re spending differently. They’re ditching traditional gifts and redirecting their money toward experiences.

And what’s driving that shift? Gen Z is also the most nostalgic generation. They’re reviving the parts of the holidays that feel meaningful—not through more stuff, but through shared moments. That shows up clearly in Eventbrite data: Christmas lights event searches rose 56%, Christmas concert searches climbed 52%, wine event attendance grew 25%, food events increased 18%, and EDM raves saw a 12% boost.

Younger generations are leading a cultural movement we call “Gift Presence > Presents”, where showing up matters more than what’s under the tree. Rather than chasing physical gifts, they’re chasing togetherness, reviving old traditions through immersive formats designed to be felt, shared, and remembered. This season, connection isn’t just the gift, it’s the whole celebration.

Image Credits: BYOB Holiday Lights Tours ’tis the season and Navy Pier, WAMI LIVE INC, Chicago, IL

Unwrapping the Trend: The Cultural Forces Driving the Experience Obsession

Two seismic factors explain why younger generations are trading gift cards for shared spectacles this season:

Nostalgia 2.0: From Aesthetic to Action: Vintage Christmas sweaters and retro tinsel are trending, but younger people are craving more than throwback aesthetics. They’re converting childhood wonder into collective moments: dancing at EDM raves, clinking glasses at seasonal tastings, standing beneath massive light installations. The warmth of tradition, reimagined with the energy of today.

Time Together > Things Alone: 92% of Americans prefer to receive experiential gifts, and a quarter of them said that an experience was the best holiday gift they had ever received.

From Club Nights to Wine Flights: Trending Holiday Celebrations Across America

EDM Rave Holiday Events: Gen Z moved the holiday party to the dance floor. December EDM events jumped +12% with +20% more attendees and +31% search growth. Ugly sweater parties and holiday-themed club nights are their new tradition—communal celebrations where presence is the only gift required.

Food & Wine Holiday Events: This December, friends are gravitating toward themed dinners , tastings , and hands-on culinary workshops that turn holiday gatherings into festive nights out. Food events jumped +18% with +35% attendance growth, while wine events drew +25% more attendees and +16% higher searches. Experiential gifts that keep giving through every bite and sip.

Christmas Lights Events & Holiday Concerts: People are looking for the return of shared magic. Searches spiked for Christmas lights ( +56% ) and concerts ( +52% ). They’re seeking Christmas lights attractions and must-see holiday concerts , building traditions around connection.

Cozy Markets, Sparkling Light Shows, and All the Festive Moments Filling Eventbrite’s Holiday It-Lists

To help people Gift Presence > Presents, Eventbrite’s in-house experts curated holiday It-Lists across major cities, featuring the most festive happenings – whether it’s a night out on the dance floor, a family trip to the holiday markets, or gathering the crew for an epic lights tour – worth skipping the gift-wrapping for. It-Lists are available in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Melbourne, Nashville, New York City, San Francisco, and Toronto.

Image Credits: A Merry BarnHill Christmas with Jingle, BarnHill Vineyards, Anna, TX

Fueling Holiday Connection: The Event Organizers Behind Presence Over Presents

Event organizers know they’re creating more than events, they’re engineering memories. WAMI LIVE Inc in Chicago built a following with their Party Bus Holiday Lights Tour, hitting the city’s biggest attractions like Christkindlmarket & The Zoo Lights, along with Navy Pier. “Our Holiday Lights Tour turns Chicago’s holiday magic into a shared experience,” says owner Adam Miranda. “It’s the gift that becomes the story people tell all season, not because of what they unwrap, but because of who they experienced it with.”

Image Credits: BYOB Holiday Lights Tours ’tis the season and Navy Pier, WAMI LIVE INC, Chicago, IL

Meanwhile, BarnHill Vineyards in Anna, Texas brings holiday magic to life with their Country Christmas concert series, holiday jazz nights, and seasonal wine-tastings. “At BarnHill, holiday evenings feel like a little Christmas magic in the country—warm lights, great music, and the people you love most,” share owners Steven & Corey Neuner. “These are the moments you remember. If you’re looking for the perfect gift this season, give an experience that brings everyone closer.”

Image Credits: Country Christmas Concert at BarnHill, BarnHill Vineyards, Anna, TX

###

Methodology: Analyzed U.S. Eventbrite events from December 2023 and December 2024 (excluding 12/31) using keywords in titles, descriptions, and categories.