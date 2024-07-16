Eventbrite partners with TikTok to simplify event discovery and boost reach for event creators

Today, Eventbrite is excited to announce a partnership with TikTok, offering event creators a powerful new way to promote their events and sell tickets across a wide range of categories. Now, any Eventbrite creator or TikTok user can add Eventbrite links directly to their TikTok videos, helping users discover event details and purchase tickets without ever leaving the app. With TikTok’s ability to spark cultural trends and conversations, it’s the perfect platform for showcasing upcoming events that bring those trends to life.

Reaching diverse TikTok communities

Through this partnership, event creators can directly connect with vibrant TikTok communities like #BookTok, #NewMusic, and #FoodTok, giving them unparalleled access to engaged audiences passionate about these topics. By tapping into these conversations, creators can significantly boost event visibility and reach communities who are eager for real-life experiences that reflect their online interests.

Empowering local and independent creators

This tool will also benefit local and independent event creators by offering a platform that helps grow their presence and bring more people together through unique live experiences. With the ease of adding Eventbrite links to TikTok videos, even smaller events can gain significant exposure, fostering a thriving and inclusive creator community while contributing to a more diverse event landscape.

“We’re giving creators a simple way to jump into trending conversations and bring online communities together in real life through events they’re passionate about. With this partnership, millions of people can now easily discover and attend the best events in their cities, right from where the conversation is happening – on TikTok.” – Ted Dworkin, Chief Product Officer at Eventbrite.

“TikTok is a global community of over a billion people, who share their real-world joy, passions and experiences with other like-minded users. Eventbrite has the same ultimate goal: to connect communities, whether it be at festivals, concerts or neighborhood gatherings. Our partnership with Eventbrite will help event creators to connect with the TikTok community, and introduce a wealth of fantastic real-world events to our users.” – Isaac Bess, Global Head of Distribution Partnerships, TikTok.

Top Benefits for Eventbrite Creators

On the heels of Eventbrite’s Share on Social feature, where creators can post directly to TikTok from Eventbrite, this partnership offers a number of benefits for creators, including:

Seamless Event Promotion: Add event links to TikTok videos, allowing vast audiences to explore event details and purchase tickets directly from their For You Page.

Faster Ticket Sales: Enable ticket purchases from Eventbrite through an in-app browser on TikTok with just a few clicks.

Promote Multiple Events Simultaneously: Add multiple event links to videos and TikTok users will be shown the most relevant event based on their location.

Reach More Attendees: Any TikTok user, whether an event creator or not, can add links to their videos, amplifying event promotion and reach across diverse audiences.

Learn more: The new feature is available in all countries where both TikTok and Eventbrite services are available. Eligible events must be in-person, publicly-listed on Eventbrite, have paid tickets, and occur within the next 90 days (or 180 days for music events). More details can be found here.

