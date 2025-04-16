From Puppy Yoga to Meditation: Stress Awareness Month with Eventbrite

April marks Stress Awareness Month and people across the country are using Eventbrite to find meaningful ways to manage their stress and improve their wellbeing.

In today’s fast-paced world, taking deliberate steps to destress isn’t just a luxury—it’s essential for our mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing.

And Eventbrite is the perfect place to find wellness experiences that will help you decompress, recenter, and find moments of peace. From playful opportunities to take a deep breath (hello, puppy yoga) to invigorating cold plunges (you can do it), here’s a glimpse at some events across the country for stress-relief seekers.

Find Your Zen with Stress-Busting Events

Puppy Yoga: Joy in Motion

Who says stress relief can’t be adorable? Imagine flowing through yoga poses while puppies roam freely, creating spontaneous moments of laughter and connection. Puppy Yoga for Mental Health & Stress Relief in Los Angeles, for example, combines the benefits of gentle movement with the undeniable joy of puppy cuddles. The therapeutic benefits are twofold: yoga reduces physical tension while spending time with puppies triggers the release of oxytocin, the “love hormone” that naturally counters stress.

Cold Plunging: Invigorate Your System

For those who are seeking a more intense and intentional reset, events like Seattle’s Soulful Sunday: Fire & Ice Experience offer the opportunity to experience the transformative practice of cold plunging. The controlled cold exposure has gained popularity for its ability to reduce inflammation, boost mood, and increase resilience to stress. People often report a strong sense of mental clarity and emotional reset after just one cold-plunging session — proving that sometimes, the most refreshing experiences are the ones that totally take us outside of our comfort zones.

Meditation Meetup: Stillness in Community

Around the world, meditation is a popular stress relief activity, which means you can find it almost anywhere. In the heart of Atlanta, for example, the Monday Meditation Meetup provides a structured opportunity to quiet the mind and connect with like-minded individuals who are also looking to relax. Regular meditation has been scientifically proven to reduce cortisol levels (the primary stress hormone), improve focus, and enhance emotional regulation. This weekly gathering makes the practice accessible to beginners while providing community support — an undeniably important factor in maintaining a wellness routine.

Sound Bath: Healing Frequencies

Experience deep relaxation through the immersive practice of sound healing at Austin’s Moon Magic Soundbath & Manifestation Ritual. During a sound bath, participants recline comfortably while practitioners use singing bowls, gongs, and other instruments to create therapeutic sound waves that wash over the body. These frequencies help entrain brainwaves to slower patterns, facilitating a meditative state that many find more accessible than traditional meditation. The addition of manifestation practices makes this event particularly powerful for setting intentions around stress management.

Wellness Walk: Nature as Medicine

Combining movement with being outdoors is ideal when it comes to relieving stress. New York City’s Prospect Park Wellness Walk, for example, is the perfect crossover of gentle movement and spending time in nature. Guided walks like the Prospect Park Wellness Walk incorporate mindfulness practices, which can help people fully engage with their surroundings and disconnect from digital distractions. It’s a simple yet profound reminder that sometimes the best stress relief doesn’t require special equipment or techniques — just the ability to show up for yourself, be present and pay attention to the world around you.

Finding Your Personal Stress-Relief Practice

Stress Awareness Month reminds us that addressing stress isn’t selfish or indulgent. It’s actually the foundation of health. When you find a stress relief event on Eventbrite, you’re not just enjoying a relaxing experience; you’re making an investment in your long-term wellbeing – and perhaps making friends along the way.

The beauty of these events is that stress relief isn’t one-size-fits-all. What calms one person might energize another, and vice versa. Eventbrite has a ton of wellness events to choose from, giving you the opportunity to experiment with different modalities and discover what makes the most sense for your nervous system and lifestyle.

As you explore these options, remember that consistency matters more than intensity. A regular, sustainable stress-management practice will serve you better than occasional extreme interventions.

This April, honor Stress Awareness Month by committing to yourself and your mental health. Browse Eventbrite’s wellness category to find experiences in your area, or consider virtual events that bring stress-relief practices right to your home.

Your future self will thank you.