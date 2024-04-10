Eventbrite Sees Ongoing Surge in Speed Dating Events, with New Concepts Emerging to Cater to Diverse Preferences

Feeling drained by the constant swipe-and-scroll routine, Gen Zers and Millennials are craving something deeper – real, face-to-face connections that go beyond the digital realm. This longing for genuine human interaction is breathing new life into the singles scene and leading to the continued rise of speed dating events on Eventbrite.

As people opt for in-person encounters over virtual chats, singles and dating events are seeing a whopping 42% boost in attendance from 2022 to 2023 1 . It’s a clear sign that people are hungry for shared experiences and genuine connections that can’t be found through a screen.

Professional matchmaker and Eventbrite’s resident dating expert, Maria Avgitidis, shares: “It’s an entirely new generation of daters that are hungry for authentic and IRL connections. Remember, many of the people attending speed dating events never got to experience analog dating, or dating before smartphones. This is the opportunity to put their phones away and eliminate any possibility of swiping away their soulmate. Speed dating does that!”

Living in the bustling city of New York, Maria understands the challenges singles face when searching for fun and unique ways to meet potential matches. Using her matchmaking know-how, she’s put together a collection of events just for singles in NYC, making it easier for them to connect and enjoy themselves in the process.

Eventbrite’s Head of Community, Roseli Ilano, says: “Speed dating is back in full swing as people yearn for those real, in-person connections that just can’t be replicated online. Here at Eventbrite, we’ve seen singles events booming with fresh ideas to keep things exciting. From the classic speed dating setup to unique twists like blindfolded encounters, board game dating events, and even pickleball for singles, our community of event organizers knows how to keep the dating scene buzzing with creativity and fun.”

Eventbrite Creators Address the Call for Diverse Dating Experiences

Eventbrite creators are responding to the changing dating scene by offering diverse, in-person experiences that break away from the norm of online interactions. They’ve noticed a rising demand for unique dating events tailored to individual interests, prompting them to curate events ranging from game-based dating experiences to tantra speed dating and singles socials and karaoke nights. These experiences prioritize shared passions, creating opportunities for genuine connections in a relaxed setting.

The emphasis on real-life interactions sets Eventbrite apart, with game-based and athletic dating events witnessing a remarkable 163% 1 and 135% 1 in attendance, respectively.

Insights from Speed Dating and Singles Event Creators

“More and more of our daily lives are on screens… Dating apps are oversaturated and gamified. Millennials and Gen Z are desiring authentic and tangible human interactions more and more. The vulnerable act of searching for love and connection shouldn’t be mindlessly monetized and coded, but rather consciously explored and experienced! Down the road, we look forward to hosting speed dating events for every age bracket to meet the demand of our growing audience. All ages are deeply longing for more genuine connections!” – Co-Founders of Friend or Flame, Morgan Dahlgren, Spencer Dahlgren, Bailey Dahlgren, and Josiah Blount.

“Since we started hosting Speed Dating events in January 2023, we’ve noticed the attitude around going to speed dating events has shifted. What many people used to consider a ‘last resort’ has now become a fun night out meeting new people. We’ve seen people bring signs to cheer on their friends participating in the event, girls joining with friends as a ‘girls night out,’ and many people commenting how nice it is to connect with potential matches in person, versus through an app. We even had a couple of people reach out letting us know they are engaged after meeting at one of the events! We now host an average of three speed dating events a week, each one catering to different age groups, locations, and sexual preferences. To help improve match rates, we have an algorithm in place to ensure participants meet the most compatible singles at the event.” – Andrea Ramirez, Founder of The Next Fun Thing & Love in LA.

U.S. Cities Experiencing the Biggest Surge in Singles and Dating Events

Top five cities with the largest percentage growth of dating and singles events 2 :

1. Miami, FL

Sip and Mingle Speed Dating: Miami residents are flocking to this fun, low pressure way to meet like minded singles in a relaxed environment and tasty cocktails.

2. Tampa, FL

Dim Sum Brunch and Speed Dating: This unique event series features a dim sum brunch, ice breakers and a vibrant atmosphere to meet 10+ singles, all in the span of a few hours.

3. Atlanta, GA

Speed Dating Atlanta: This Atlanta speed dating series creates a private club atmosphere that provides the perfect opportunity for daters to unleash their inner foodie, adventure junkie or health and wellness guru with someone who shares the same interests.

4. Seattle, WA

Cozy Events Speed Dating: This speed dating series is perfect for both experienced and newbie speed daters in the Seattle area, featuring an approachable environment to mix and mingle with new potential partners.

5. Los Angeles, CA

Speed Dating Improv Show: This new spin on speed dating invites attendees to meet singles, then help match them up for speed dates!

Top five cities with the largest percentage growth in attendance at dating and singles events 2 :

1. Fort Worth, TX

Speed Dating Mixer: The singles mixer features digital conversation starter cards, a casual environment and the opportunity to create IRL connections with singles across the DFW area.

2. Kansas City, MO

Turn On Live Dating Experience: This live, interactive dating experience is taking the city by storm and creating a space where people “meet in the middle” from different corners of Kansas City.

3. San Diego, CA

Speed Dating Picnic: This new spin on the classic speed dating format invites San Diego residents outside for an evening of speed dating, trivia, music, and desserts in a relaxed environment.

4. Chicago, IL

Inclusive Speed Dating: Hot Potato Hearts’ speed dating events aim to create casual and inclusive spaces for daters, with dedicated speed dating events for everyone, from the queer community to neurodivergents.

5. San Francisco, CA

Themed Speed Dating: This creative Bay Area speed dating series features speed dating series with themed-twists, from a 70s hippie night to Irish dancing to bring more fun and vibrancy as singles chat with potential partners.

