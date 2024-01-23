Shared experiences > shared appetizers: Eventbrite unlocks unique Valentine’s Day plans for singles, squads, couples, and everything in between

As Gen Z looks for ways to redefine Valentine’s Day and turn it into a holiday for everyone, not just for romantic partners, Eventbrite is stepping in to help them find unique events and experiences to make it memorable–no wilting roses or melting chocolates required.

Love in numbers*

Eventbrite’s platform data unveils an impressive surge in singles and Valentine’s Day celebrations, proving that people are eager to go out and connect IRL.

Valentine’s Day events are skyrocketing as attendance at events on Feb 14 grew by 92% in the US last year. The girlies are loving Valentine’s day, proven by the surge in attendance at Galentine’s events in February, which grew by 85% last year. People continue to crave IRL connections, as attendance at dating and singles events surged by 42% last year.



“We are currently witnessing our own ‘roaring 20s’. People are enthusiastic to go out and meet new people and have a shared experience, be it a Galentine’s Day cocktail making class or a 90s trivia night,” said professional matchmaker and Eventbrite dating expert, Maria Avgitidis. “I just love that Eventbrite gives people the opportunity to seek these experiences and it’s all a few taps away on your phone.”

Whether you’re single, looking to celebrate with your squad, coupled up, or unsure of your status, here are a few ideas you can explore.

No matter the status, make it creative:

Ditch the cliché gifts. This Valentine’s Day, embrace your unique celebration style and spice things up with an experience that’ll have you talking about it for weeks.

For couples looking to switch up their celebration this year, Avgitidis advises: “Just because you’re a couple does not mean you should stop dating. I date my husband every single week! Right now, we are booked for a double date trivia night followed by cocktails at a comedy club. We get to playfully compete with each other, sip on some champagne, and laugh.”

Experience a live music show and uncover hidden gems in your local music scene with new artists and bands. Treat your taste buds at a local tasting and spend the night savoring delicious wine or champagne paired with fancy cheeses and treats. Do dinner, but do it differently. Explore an immersive dining experience , where you can enjoy live performances, aerial stunts, and more, indulging both your palate AND your eyes. Laugh the night away at a spicy comedy show , while enjoying some cocktails. Whisk your Valentine’s Day date away to a hidden speakeasy , where mystery meets mixology for an unforgettable night of enchantment and cocktails. Swap the traditional date night for a board game night filled with fun, friendly competition, and a whole lot of love. Step into mystery and romance at a masquerade dinner – where every bite is a delight and every moment, a masked masterpiece. Sculpt the perfect date by flowing together at a couple’s yoga class – where every pose becomes a shared journey of connection and zen. Ignite a spark at a couple’s candle-making class this Valentine’s Day. Sweep your date off their feet and dance into romance at a couple’s dance class .

Fire up the squad, girls AND guys:

Gen Z is flipping the script on celebrations. Forget just Galentine’s Day–it’s a full-on squad takeover. Guys are eager to chill with their buddies too, so let’s normalize them hitting the town together to celebrate their friendships and create epic memories, even on Valentine’s Day.

Avgitidis’ take on using the unofficial holiday to get together with your pals: “I’m obsessed with Galentine’s and getting the group chat to in-person interactions using Eventbrite and how easy it is. Tap, tap, tap and now you’re at an 80s dance party or a pasta-making class. Even if you don’t have “gals”, you make gals at these events!”

For the entire squad…

Shake things up sans hangover at a mocktail making class and enjoy a perfect blend of fun, flavor, and epic memories. Turn up the competitive vibes with your crew at a trivia night – the perfect way to soak in some quality time while flexing those mental muscles. Explore a trap and paint night that’s equal parts artistic expression and lit beats, making your Valentine’s Day unforgettable. Celebrate in style with a charcuterie workshop for you and your pals – because who needs romance when you’ve got good friends and gourmet bites to share. Shake up your Valentine’s Day with the ultimate friend squad takeover at a themed dance party .

For the girls…

Channel your inner Kendall and Hailey and seal your friendship with a Galentine’s day pottery class . Sprinkle some green joy into your Valentine’s Day with a succulent and champagne night – where friends, bubbles, and adorable succulents come together for a plant-filled soirée like no other. Gather your crew for a fabulously fit celebration at a Galentine’s 5k . Toast to friendship at the ultimate Galentine’s Day luncheon with your squad. Enjoy the charm of good company, great convos, and a cozy atmosphere at a Galentine’s Day tea party .

Take yourself out on a date:

Unlock a new era of self-love this Valentine’s Day. Whether you want to mingle with other singles, are looking to make new friends, or just want to enjoy your own company, there’s a ton of exciting options to make it count.

For those people specifically looking to meet someone before Valentine’s Day, Avgitidis says, “I sincerely believe that most of us are just one person away from our person, so if you are single, I encourage you to use Eventbrite and find two events in the first two weeks of February that get you out of your routine. The best part about their events is that they’re designed to be interactive.”

Need more ideas?



Sacrifice the cost, not the memories: Take a page from the TikTok “loud budgeting” playbook and dive into unforgettable experiences without breaking the bank this Valentine’s Day! This year, the median event cost for Valentine’s Day is just $45 – less than a bouquet of roses!

Discover a DIY class – not only do you get to craft heartfelt memories together, but you also create unique keepsakes, all while staying kind to your bank account. Whisk your way into a cooking class this Valentine’s Day and savor delectable dishes together, while creating a culinary masterpiece on a budget. Opt for a hike with furry friends – not only does it offer the perfect backdrop for shared conversations and breathtaking views, but it won’t strain your wallet.

Keep it dry, not boring: 2024 is all about skipping the booze, not the memories, as more people embrace a sober-curious lifestyle.

Check out a sober comedy show – this alcohol-free activity not only ensures a clear-headed celebration but also creates an atmosphere of genuine joy. Sip, savor, and toast to love with an alcohol-free twist by joining a mocktail class . Embrace the delectable – and sober – culinary experience of a multi-course dinner .

Most romantic US cities**

These are the cities across the US that are feeling the love and have the largest percentage of events on Valentine’s Day.

Baltimore Chicago Austin Washington, DC Denver

“I’m obsessed with making Valentine’s Day a FUN and more affordable experience instead of a stuffy five course meal with inflated holiday pricing,” says Avgitidis. “Eventbrite is providing couples (old and new!) opportunities to experience their communities in a different way under the guise of the holiday.”

For tons of other ideas, check out Eventbrite and/or dive into our curated collections in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and Chicago.

Methodology Note

*Stats are comparing Eventbrite platform data in the US from 2022 to 2023

**Based on Eventbrite platform data in the US as of Jan 2024

***Top five cities based on percentage of Valentine’s events currently scheduled in the month of February 2024, among Eventbrite’s top 20 US markets