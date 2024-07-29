Surf, Experience, Repeat: Eventbrite Partners with World Surf League to Launch Exclusive Activities at US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach

Southern California is synonymous with surf culture, and nowhere is this more evident than in Huntington Beach, the surf capital of the United States. This year the US Open of Surfing promises to be a landmark event, running from August 3-11 and welcoming over 500k attendees, and Eventbrite is proud to be the first company to sponsor The World Surf League’s Women’s Championship Tour, bringing a new level of engagement and experience to surf enthusiasts.

A Surf Experience Beyond the Board

In 2023, Eventbrite saw nearly 70,000 people flock to surf and skateboard events, marking a major comeback for 2000s surf and skate culture. This year, with Sublime headlining the US Open’s Hurley Stage, the 2000s vibes continue and the event is set to be bigger and better than ever, with Eventbrite taking things to the next level and turning the US Open of Surfing into a nonstop, immersive celebration of all things surf.

With a jam-packed schedule of activities blending sport, music, food, and entertainment, there’s something for everyone. From relaxing meditation events to incredible culinary experiences, there’s never a dull moment. Highlights include:

Sublime Concert with Makua Rothman: Enjoy live music from Sublime with Makua Rothman, adding a soundtrack to the surf action.

Enjoy live music from Sublime with Makua Rothman, adding a soundtrack to the surf action. Surfer Signings: Meet your favorite surfers and get their autographs.

Meet your favorite surfers and get their autographs. Meditation on the Beach: Start your day with a rejuvenating sound meditation session by the ocean led by pro surfer Kassia Meador.

Start your day with a rejuvenating sound meditation session by the ocean led by pro surfer Kassia Meador. Museum Tours: Dive deeper into the history and culture of surfing with curated tours led by surfing legend Peter “PT” Townend.

Unlock One-Of-A-Kind Experiences

Whether you’re a dedicated surf fan or just love the beach vibe, this event promises unforgettable experiences, on and off the board. Join Eventbrite and the US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach to unlock one-of-a-kind experiences on and around the beach that will make this summer one to remember.

