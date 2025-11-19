Eventbrite Announces Listener.com Partnership and Highlights a Year of Innovations Designed to Help Organizers Reach New Audiences

Based on organizer feedback, Eventbrite’s 2025 updates and new partnership with Listener.com reflect what organizers want most: easier ways to grow their events and deliver great attendee experiences

Key Highlights

A new partnership with AI-powered analytics platform Listener.com helps podcast hosts turn listeners into live audiences, making it easier to identify top fans, route tours, and sell tickets.

Eventbrite’s redesigned app, lineup feature, and expanded social sharing give organizers more ways to boost discovery and sales across channels.

Innovations reflect organizer feedback and reinforces Eventbrite’s focus on helping them connect with fans and deliver seamless attendee experiences.

This year, Eventbrite released new tools based on what matters most to organizers: helping them sell more tickets and reach new audiences by transforming event discovery. Eventbrite also introduced features that simplify planning and checkout to help organizers deliver a great attendee experience. As organizers head into the busy holiday season, these innovations make it easier than ever to meet demand, reach more fans, and deliver standout live experiences.

“We know how much passion and energy organizers pour into every event. Our goal is to make their work easier and their impact bigger — helping them reach more people, sell more tickets, and create the kinds of experiences that keep communities coming back,” said Ted Dworkin, Eventbrite Chief Product Officer. “As organizers head into one of the busiest seasons for live events, we’re focused on giving them the tools and insights to succeed, and we’ll carry that investment into 2026 to ensure Eventbrite remains the go-to marketplace to transform passions into real-world experiences.”

Listener.com Partnership: Turning Podcast Fans into Live Audiences

Eventbrite’s new partnership with AI-powered analytics platform Listener.com gives podcasters a unified view of their audiences by combining event, ticketing, and revenue data from Eventbrite with listener insights from Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and social platforms. The integration helps podcast organizers identify their most engaged listeners, plan tours with confidence, and measure how digital engagement translates into in-person attendance and community growth.

With podcast fandoms surging—43% of fans engage with podcasts through other media, and 21% have attended a live show—the Listener.com integration offers organizers practical tools to pinpoint strong markets and plan their next live event. The integration is now available in the Eventbrite App Marketplace and offers a simple, no-code setup that automatically syncs data every 24 hours.

The result is a smarter, more seamless way for podcast hosts and event organizers to bring their audiences from online discovery to real-world connection.

New Ways to Reach New Audiences and Grow Events

Eventbrite expanded the ways organizers connect with high-intent ticket buyers, amplifying their reach across social channels, and showcasing their events where fans are already discovering what’s next.

Eventbrite’s Reimagined App and It-Lists

The redesigned app is among the top ticketing apps in the App Store and helps organizers get in front of the right audiences with more personalized event recommendations, curated It-Lists and new ways for people to discover events and make plans with friends.

Hi-Res Videos

Organizers can upload videos to highlight the vibe of their events. Listings with video see a 10% higher conversion rate, helping turn interest into ticket sales.

Targeted Ads Expansion

Now available in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, sponsored listings help organizers reach new audiences and boost discovery directly on Eventbrite.

Share on Social

The updated Share on Social feature lets organizers post directly to Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn with just a few clicks, amplifying reach and turning social engagement into ticket sales.

Lineup Tool

For music and performance events, the lineup tool makes it simple to spotlight artists through rich profiles that automatically post events to Spotify, Bandsintown, and Songkick. This integration helps organizers reach fans where they already discover new music, bringing listeners from digital discovery to live shows.

“Eventbrite has become a household name when it comes to buying tickets for shows. With so many people using Eventbrite to explore things to do, they’re making significant efforts to help people easily discover, which will no doubt bring more visibility to our events.” – Littlefield Co-owner and Head Booker, Julie Kim.

Empowering Organizers to Deliver Standout Attendee Experiences that Build Loyalty

As the world’s largest events marketplace with 92 million average monthly active users, Eventbrite improved the attendee journey in 2025, from discovering to purchasing tickets and checking in. These updates make attending events more seamless, flexible, and personal while helping organizers drive sales, save time, and deliver experiences that keep attendees coming back.

Timed Entry

Now available in both the U.S. and Canada, this customizable tool allows organizers to set up and sell multiple daily time slots for recurring events like local attractions, festivals, and holiday markets. It gives attendees more flexibility to buy tickets while helping organizers increase capacity and manage crowds more efficiently .

“It took longer for us to work on the verbiage than it did to actually create the timed entry event – it was incredible. I love all of the advancements that Eventbrite’s taken to move the needle in the event planning and ticketing industry.” – Maggiano’s Little Italy Manager, Bobbi Jo Ballard.

Buy Now, Pay Later

With 52% of shoppers saying they’re more likely to make a purchase when Buy Now, Pay Later options are available, this feature makes tickets more accessible and offers attendees more flexible ways to pay in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and select European markets.

Tap to Pay

Expanding beyond the U.S. to Canada, the U.K., and Australia, Tap to Pay enables organizers to accept contactless payments directly on their devices without extra hardware. This helps organizers sell more tickets at the door and speed up check-in.

Guest Lists

Built for VIP guests, this tool streamlines entry and communication so organizers can effortlessly manage arrivals quickly and confidently.

In addition to these new tools, Eventbrite strengthened its reliability, reporting, and foundational systems to improve the overall site experience and support for attendees and organizers.

Maintaining Momentum and Charging Ahead

The progress Eventbrite made in 2025 through product innovation and strategic partnerships sets the stage for next year. As the company approaches its 20th anniversary in 2026, Eventbrite remains committed to empowering organizers with smarter tools that drive visibility, boost sales, and deliver standout live experiences.

Building on this momentum, Eventbrite’s 2026 product roadmap will introduce AI-powered recommendations throughout the event creation journey, leveraging unique insights from millions of events to help organizers craft impactful listings that drive higher ticket sales.

These next-generation tools help organizers sell out faster, expand their audiences, and deliver exceptional attendee experiences in the year ahead, cementing Eventbrite organizers at the center of the thriving experience economy.

More information about valuable tools for Eventbrite organizers is available here.