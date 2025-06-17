Eventbrite Launches Lineup Tool to Help Independent Music Venues Differentiate Their Listings and Reach More Fans

Eventbrite today announced new product features designed to help music organizers better showcase their events and reach fans where they discover music online. The updates directly address challenges facing independent music venues including competition for fan attention and the need to convert music discovery into ticket sales.

New Lineup Tool Puts Artists Front and Center

Eventbrite’s new lineup feature lets event organizers showcase music performers with dedicated artist profiles including high-resolution photos, descriptions, and social links directly within event listings. The tool helps venues present their shows with high-quality listings while making it easier for fans to discover new artists.

“The live music world is about so much more than just selling tickets,” said Ted Dworkin, Eventbrite Chief Product Officer. “Fans are looking for more than just big-name headliners. Fans want to discover new artists, connect with like-minded people, and be part of something bigger. Eventbrite has become the go-to place where these music communities naturally connect, and this new tool gives organizers better ways to highlight their artists and connect with potential fans who might not have found them otherwise. We’re helping bridge that gap between someone streaming music at home and actually showing up to experience it live.”

Auto-post your shows on top concert discovery platforms

When organizers create lineups on Eventbrite, that information automatically flows to Bandsintown, Google Events and will soon expand to Spotify. This means a small venue’s show appears alongside major concerts in a fan’s music discovery feed, dramatically expanding reach without additional marketing spend. With 95% of young adults wanting to take their online interests into real-world experiences, this presents an opportunity to connect digital music discovery with live event attendance.

“Eventbrite has become a household name when it comes to buying tickets for shows, especially for smaller and mid-sized venues. With so many people using Eventbrite to explore things to do, they’re making significant efforts to help people easily discover, which will no doubt bring more visibility to our events.” – Littlefield Co-owner and Head Booker, Julie Kim.

Continued Focus on Music Organizer Needs

With 35 million ticket transactions for music events in 2024, these enhancements reflect Eventbrite’s ongoing investment in strengthening its self-service platform with new tools that empower music organizers to stand out, grow their audiences, and sell more tickets. The company continues developing additional features for music organizers, including VIP guest management tools and more flexible payment options. With the recent launch of AfterPay in Australia, Eventbrite will soon introduce a new ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ solution in the U.S. and New Zealand, further reducing purchase hesitation among fans and unlocking more ticket sales for organizers around the world.

The lineup tool is available now to all Eventbrite organizers on desktop and mobile web in markets where Eventbrite operates. More information is available here.