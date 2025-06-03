Gen Z Turns to Eventbrite For Nostalgic “Granny Core” Experiences as Digital Fatigue Grows

Platform Data Reveals Triple-Digit Growth in Mahjong, Needlework, and Baking Events as Digital Natives Redefine Cool Through Grandparents’ Hobbies

Seeking relief from screen overload, young Americans are flocking to Mahjong tournaments, needlework circles, and baking workshops, transforming their grandparents’ pastimes into the latest cultural movement. Eventbrite data reveals extraordinary triple-digit growth in these “Granny Core” activities across major U.S. cities as traditional hobbies experience an unprecedented revival. With 73% of this generation reporting digital exhaustion, these tactile, in-person experiences offer the authentic connections they increasingly crave.

In an unexpected twist, Eventbrite has become home base for this analog revival. The same platform known for concerts, community gatherings, and festivals is now also where young people increasingly discover knitting circles and Mahjong nights. This unique vantage point—connecting online searchers with real-world gatherings—gives Eventbrite a front-row seat to how Gen Z is breathing new life into pastimes their grandparents loved.

“This shift goes beyond simple nostalgia—it’s about building connections through shared, in-person experiences,” explains Roseli Ilano, Eventbrite’s Head of Community & Trends Expert. “As the platform connecting Gen Z with these ‘Granny Core’ activities, we’re seeing how traditionally older hobbies like knitting circles and Mahjong tournaments take on fresh energy when embraced by a generation raised in the digital world.”

The Rise of Granny Core: A Cultural Movement By the Numbers

The surge in “Granny Core” extends far beyond isolated trends, representing a significant shift in how young Americans spend their leisure time. While Eventbrite’s data shows dramatic local increases1, the phenomenon resonates nationwide, with Mahjong searches up 365% across the platform. This mirrors broader cultural indicators, with TikTok’s #needlepoint content up 400% in 2024 and Pinterest reporting searches for “grandma core bedroom” increasing by approximately 26x.

These traditional hobbies have particular strongholds across America, reflecting regional interests and cultural heritage:

Eventbrite Responds with Curated “Granny Core” Playlist and It-Lists

Recognizing this cultural shift, Eventbrite is launching curated “Granny Core” It-Lists in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City this month. These handpicked collections spotlight the most authentic and engaging local Mahjong meetups, needlework workshops, and baking experiences—connecting curious Gen Z with fun activities and welcoming communities. Additionally, they’re debuting a Granny Core Greatest Hits playlist to set the vibe—whether it’s needlepointing in a sunlit corner, shuffling mahjong tiles with friends, or sipping tea in a cardigan.

“The most fascinating part isn’t just that Gen Z is embracing these traditional activities—it’s how they’re both preserving and reinventing them,” says Ilano. “While traditional formats remain popular—classic Mahjong gatherings, knitting circles, baking classes—we’re also seeing Mahjong nights in cocktail bars, embroidery circles in coffee shops, and sourdough workshops that feel more like social events than cooking classes. They’re honoring these timeless pastimes while simultaneously making them their own.”

From Cultural Nostalgia to Personal Connection

For Jenn Lui, co-founder of Baba’s House, a restaurant and community space in Oakland, this cultural moment resonates deeply. In fact, she’s expanding their space and launching 13 Orphans, a community-centered Mahjong den and speakeasy where culture and connection is central to their events. “As a child of immigrants, I grew up watching my parents play Mahjong, making the game deeply personal and culturally significant to me,” Jenn shares. “It’s incredibly meaningful to witness new faces across generations gathering around the Mahjong tables, building connections and forming new friendships through this shared tradition at 13 Orphans.”

This intergenerational exchange represents something more profound than a passing trend. While older generations increasingly engage with social media, younger Americans are paradoxically finding meaning in the analog world their grandparents inhabited—learning valuable skills and discovering the profound satisfaction of creating something with their hands.

At Nook, a coffee and craft beer shop in Brooklyn, old-school hobbies are finding new life. Nook owner, David Feiger, has witnessed the resurgence of classic needlework firsthand: “One of our most popular groups, our Knitting & Crochet Circle, has grown from just a few people to 30 or 40 regulars over the years! It’s clear that more and more people, especially younger generations, are craving calm, creative, community-driven spaces.” The steady return of familiar faces has turned Nook into a true community anchor for Bushwick’s creative scene—a welcoming space where artists, hobbyists, and makers gather around craft, conversation, and a shared love of analog pastimes.

The Future of Analog in a Digital World

The growing embrace of these traditional pastimes doesn’t signal a rejection of technology but rather a more balanced relationship with it. Eventbrite’s data suggests this movement will continue to gain momentum throughout 2025, with early indicators showing interest spreading to other traditional activities including candle-making, scrapbooking, and flower pressing.

“What we’re seeing isn’t just a trend—it’s a recalibration,” concludes Ilano. “Gen Z isn’t abandoning digital life, they’re discovering that the most meaningful experiences happen when we look up from our screens and connect with each other through shared activities that have stood the test of time.”

1Eventbrite platform data analyzed keywords in event titles, categories, descriptions, and formats across nine major cities (Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.), comparing trends between 2023 and 2024.