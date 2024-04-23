Eventbrite’s Trust and Safety Values

Our mission at Eventbrite is to bring the world together through shared experiences. To achieve this, we connect millions of people across nearly 180 countries with events promoted by small businesses and creators to create indelible memories.

Our purpose extends beyond simply bringing people together in the same physical space. It involves facilitating and promoting vibrant communities through learning, entertainment, and celebration. Shared experiences help foster new friendships, impart new skills, strengthen neighborhood bonds, inspire social progress, fuel innovation, and provide opportunities to dance the night away.

Importantly, people should feel safe and welcome at events. That is why Eventbrite sets – and event creators agree to – standards as explained in our Community Guidelines.

As Eventbrite continues to evaluate and apply our Community Guidelines, we rely on a core set of values. These values have long guided our work to nurture a global community of safe gathering.

Expression: Gathering Freely

Our commitment to diverse expression and assembly is at the heart of who Eventbrite is as a company. From concerts and culinary classes to farmers’ markets and fundraisers, assembling for a chosen event or cause is a time-honored form of meaningful connection. This ideal filters through to the millions of people worldwide who use our marketplace to share a broad spectrum of ideas and experiences openly at live events. That expression is not limited to what is said, but can also be reflected in design, food, music, and fandom.

Physical Safety: Protecting our Community

The physical safety of event-goers and organizers is paramount, and Eventbrite is committed to helping foster safe experiences. We remove events that risk the physical safety of those attending or that risk inciting violence or harm in the broader community. The joy of live events can only be experienced in an environment free from harm or threat.

As a digital marketplace, Eventbrite is limited to a supporting role in keeping people safe at events. We take action where risks are apparent, but we also must rely on hosts, venues, and law enforcement as the front lines of ensuring participants’ physical safety.

Authenticity: Earning Trust

Trust is an essential element of a healthy community and Eventbrite strives to ensure the authenticity of the events on our marketplace. We prohibit deceptive practices, such as selling fake tickets and providing misleading event descriptions, as they erode trust with ticket buyers. Creators who use these or other deceptive tactics face consequences and are subject to removal from our marketplace.

Dignity: Fostering Respectful Experiences

Events likely to result in harassment, discrimination, or hate are not allowed in our marketplace. At Eventbrite, we believe that everyone should be treated with respect and dignity.

Our Mission

Eventbrite’s mission is to bring the world together through shared experiences, and we each have a crucial role to play. Through our shared commitment to expression, physical safety, authenticity, and dignity, we can power live experiences, strengthen communities, fuel passions, and enrich lives.