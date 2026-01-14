Eventbrite’s Inaugural Social Study Report Reveals the ‘Reset to Real’: How Gen Z and Millennials Are Redefining Live Experiences in 2026

Social Study, a new annual cultural intelligence report examining live experience trends and the future of gathering, launches today from Eventbrite. The 2026 report identifies a fundamental shift driven by Gen Z and Millennials: the ‘Reset to Real‘.

While 79%1 of 18-to-35-year-olds plan to attend more events in 2026, what they’re seeking has evolved significantly. After years of curated feeds and polished experiences, people now crave gatherings that feel less choreographed and more real, unrepeatable moments that could only happen once. Consumers are trading passive attendance for active participation, predictable venues for surprise locations, and forced networking for organic connection on their own terms. They want to show up as their whole selves to experiences that give them agency in how they connect and participate.

“The way we gather is changing — more deeply than anyone expected,” says Julia Hartz, Co-Founder, CEO, and Executive Chair of Eventbrite. “After years online, the most social generation in history is redefining what it means to be truly present. They’re done with performative get-togethers and instead want rooftop sessions with secret lineups, block parties where neighbors become friends, and spaces where they can shape the moment rather than perform for it.”

Why Now: The Cultural Forces Driving the Reset to Real

The End of Performative Culture: The “Instagrammable” era is fading. 46% of Gen Z is limiting screen time, and 74% think in-person experiences are more important than digital ones. Nearly half (49%) want events that feel less curated and more real.

The Loneliness Paradox: Nearly a quarter of 18–29-year-olds report feeling lonely, yet 79% plan to attend more events in 2026. The so-called “loneliest generation” isn’t withdrawing, they’re actively seeking connection to combat isolation.

Hyperlocal Is the New Social Currency: While only 54% of Americans feel close to their local community, nearly nine in ten young adults want events that connect them to their community, leaning into block parties, community markets, and neighborhood gatherings.

Trends Shaping The Future of Live Experiences

Social Study spotlights five core trends driving 2026 gatherings rooted in spontaneity, participation, and authenticity.

Off-Script Energy

The best nights are often unpredictable; 79% of young adults value spontaneity over a perfect plan. They’re seeking hidden nature spots, rooftop DJ sets, and everyday spaces transformed after-hours, and are 44% more likely to spend to attend if the venue is unique. This appetite for the unexpected is clear in Eventbrite data2: forest bathing events rose 25% in the US and UK, and Urban Afro music rooftop events surged 444% in the UK.

Soft Socializing

Connection without pressure is the new social currency. 58% prefer when socializing isn’t the main focus, desiring places to sit and observe, and control how they interact. Eventbrite data reveals this shift toward low-pressure connection: attendance at flower arranging events jumped 282% in the UK, puzzle competitions doubled in the US, and silent discos continue growing. It’s not antisocial, it’s a different kind of social.

Show Up to Shape It

Attendees want to make an impact, not just show up. 73% are more likely to attend an event tied to a cause they care about like live fundraisers, educational panels, and community problem-solving meetups. Eventbrite data confirms this desire: US clothing swap events rose 40%, and tree planting events grew 31% in the UK as people choose gatherings where they can actively make a difference.

Neighborhood Revival

After years of digital-first experiences, local connection is grounding. 89% want events that connect them to their community, craving block parties with food and music, markets featuring local artists, and “meet your neighbor” café events. Eventbrite data reveals over 600,000 people attended block parties in the US, while local art walks saw 49% attendance growth.

Layers, Not Labels

Events that combine multiple niches let people show up as their whole selves. 69% want to attend more events that combine different worlds or interests, with top combinations including crafting + cocktails, wellness + energy, and culture + movement. Eventbrite data highlights the growth of these blended experiences in the US: attendance at coffee + running events jumped 233%, and anime/cosplay raves grew 82%.

From Insight to Action: Strategies for Organizers and Brands

Social Study empowers event organizers brands to translate data and trends into authentic experiences, deeper engagement, and creative event strategies that resonate throughout the coming year.

Price for Real Value: Affordability is very important to 55% of attendees, making smart pricing a must. Early-bird deals resonate with Millennials, group discounts appeal to Gen Z, and $30 tickets hit the sweet spot for budget-conscious attendees. Bundling experiences adds value and makes higher price points feel worthwhile.

Structured Surprise: Roughly eight in ten attendees value spontaneity, though 51% still need detailed logistics to feel confident attending. The key is weaving unexpected moments into a well-planned framework.

Prioritize Participation Over Presentation: Move beyond passive watching toward active involvement. With nearly three-quarters of people more likely to attend cause-tied events, brands and organizers can focus on workshops, skill-shares, and community-driven experiences that they facilitate rather than perform.

Make the Venue Matter: Unusual settings like rooftops, hidden nature spots, or after-hours venues make events stand out. 44% are more likely to spend when a venue feels one-of-a-kind and makes the experience feel truly unrepeatable.

Discovery That Feels Earned: 52% prefer under-the-radar events, 36% enjoy hunting for hidden gems, and 69% rely on personal networks and word-of-mouth to find experiences. Partner with trusted voices, micro-influencers, past attendees, and local creators to make discovery feel authentic, then amplify their advocacy.

What This Means for 2026

The Reset to Real is more than a trend, it signals a redefinition in how younger generations want to gather. Today’s gatherings are moving beyond fun or escapism, offering agency, authenticity, and meaningful connection. That’s Reset to Real in action: unexpected venues, surprise elements, and connection that feels earned, not engineered.

Methodology

1dcdx: Surveyed 4,051 individuals between the ages of 18 and 35 across the US and UK. Data was collected from July 11–16, 2025, with 2,028 respondents from the US and 2,023 from the UK.

2Eventbrite Platform Data: Analyzed US and UK data comparing Aug 2023–Jul 2024 vs. Aug 2024–Jul 2025, tracking keywords in titles, descriptions, and venues.

Contacts

