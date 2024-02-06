Eventbrite’s Guide to a Year of Feel-Good Experiences

As February rolls in, a staggering 80% of resolution-makers have already waved goodbye to their New Year’s commitments. However, in 2024, we’re flipping the script on the familiar tale of abandoned goals by giving you the formula to keep your resolutions all year long.

Our secret? Say farewell to “revenge mode” and step into a realm where genuine, feel-good moments take center stage. The era of “revenge travel” and “revenge spending” has taken a backseat, making way for a collective desire to destress, recenter, and simply chill out–welcome to the year of feel-good experiences.

During this year of feel-good experiences, use Eventbrite’s trendsetting events as your secret weapon to not just make, but actually keep, those resolutions throughout the entire year.

SHIFTING TIDES: FROM HUSTLE TO UNWIND

Initially fueled by a need to make up for lost time, we found ourselves caught in the whirlwind of life on the go, only to realize we were running on empty. Now, the winds of change have blown us towards experiences that inject playful energy and joy into our everyday routines. Whether it’s zen crafting to unwind or dancing away worries and stress, 2024 is all about creating moments that make your heart–and your body–sing.

BY THE NUMBERS: A FEEL-GOOD REVOLUTION

On Eventbrite, attendance at health and wellness events skyrocketed by 18% from 2022 to 2023.* Additionally, a recent survey found that 72% of people are looking for events that offer a transformative experience, proving this year is all about prioritizing the mind, body and soul.**

While keeping up with your New Year resolutions is one half of the equation, Eventbrite is here to guide you through a year filled with transformative, feel-good experiences that will leave you buzzing with joy through 2024.

2024: UNLEASHING THE GOOD VIBES

Soothing Soundscapades: In 2024, people are revamping their self-care rituals and embracing new experiences with soothing soundscapes. From tranquil sound baths to rhythmic dance classes, we’re turning self-care into a sensory celebration. Notably, spa events are emerging as one of the fastest growing experiences on Eventbrite, with a remarkable surge of 131% versus 2022. Within this category, Sound Bathing takes the lead with a substantial 59% year-over-year growth. Furthermore, dancing events saw a notable 47% increase in attendance with the most popular genres including afrobeats, hip hop, bachata, disco, zumba, and soca.*

Sober Socials: The sober-curious movement isn’t just a trend; it’s lifestyle. In 2023, we witnessed an impressive 69% growth in low and no-alcohol events compared to the previous year.* As we step into 2024, skipping the booze no longer means skipping the party – but it definitely means skipping the hangover! Beyond just mocktails, the movement will continue to pick up steam as sober activity-based events, from daybreakers to booze-free mixology sessions and dry dating, push positive vibes without relying on the crutch of alcohol.

Zen Crafting : Crafting isn’t just about the end product; it’s about the journey. Last year, attendance at crafting and DIY events spiked by 83%, and related events with a focus on zen, relaxation, and positive energy tripled compared to 2022. This includes events featuring Zentangle–a form of drawing that emphasizes relaxation, awareness, and healing– which experienced a 25% increase in attendance.* In 2024, this trend isn’t slowing down. There’s a renewed interest in art-centered activities that prioritize the therapeutic process as much as the creation of handmade pieces. Whether it’s trap and paint classes or crafty get-togethers, people are craving experiences where they can unleash their inner creativity and savor the artistic journey.

Outdoor Callings: Nature is calling and urbanites are answering. The eco-revolution is in full swing, with 75% of people expressing a craving for outdoor escapades that promise unique connections and immersive experiences with nature.**

Unfiltered Experiences: Could 2024 be the game-changing year when people decide to break up with their phones and truly soak in experiences? With 70% of those attending music experiences prioritizing the beats over their screens, and an impressive 76% of foodies choosing mouthwatering flavors over just Instaworthy visuals, this year seems poised for embracing the unfiltered, genuine joy of the present!** For those uncertain about their ability to fully immerse in events, explore experiences that demand your hands–from cooking and crafting classes to pickleball and even puppy yoga. These hands-on events promise not just an unfiltered vibe but also a tangible and memorable connection in the moment.

As we ride the wave of 2024, Eventbrite is here to be your wingman to a year brimming with feel-good experiences. Explore events near you and kick off your year on the absolute best note possible!

Methodology

* All stats are comparing Eventbrite platform data in the US from Jan – Nov 2023 to Jan – Nov 2022

** Data references findings from Eventbrite’s 2024 TRNDS report