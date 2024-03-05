Eventbrite Unlocks a Plethora of Daytime Experiences for St. Patrick’s Day

This year, with Gen Z and Millennials preferring early nights, Eventbrite noticed a shift in holiday celebrations like St. Patrick’s Day. Rowdy, late-night parties are now making room for daytime events, accommodating those who want to prioritize their sleep schedules.

Daylight Delights: Afternoon St. Patrick’s Day Events are on the Rise

While people are ready to party – St. Patrick’s Day events in March experienced a 49% increase from 2022 to 2023* – they also want to prioritize their health and sleep routine. Given that St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday, the demand for afternoon experiences is increasing, allowing people to celebrate while still having the option to go to hit the hay at a reasonable hour.

In fact, in the U.S. this year, the most popular time for St. Patrick’s Day events to end is 8pm, while the most popular event start time is 1 pm**.

However, just because the sun is out, doesn’t mean your St. Patrick’s Day celebration needs to be boring. Immerse yourself in the pulsating beats of a Deep House Brunch, or step outside of your comfort zone and check out a cultural mashup at the Howlin Hoedown, where live music, line dancing lessons, and adorable foster pups create a memorable fusion of experiences. Alternatively, for a cozy celebration, participate in a St. Patrick’s Day-themed couples cooking class. Team up with your partner to craft delectable Irish soda bread, succulent lamb chops, and velvety mashed potatoes. These ingenious festivities promise an enjoyable St. Patrick’s Day while ensuring you’re comfortably home before 8pm.

Eventbrite’s Luckiest Cities

These are the top ten U.S. cities with the highest percentage of St.Patrick’s Day events scheduled in March 2024, from among Eventbrite’s top 20 metro areas***.

1. Chicago, IL

St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago offers a diverse array of celebrations from festive brunches and river cruises with lively DJs, to only-in Chicago experiences like river dyeing watch parties, the Sunday Funday Day Party at Offshore Rooftop, a concert with the Screaming Orphans, and even a bike ride through the Beverly neighborhood.

2. Detroit, MI

St. Patrick’s Day in Detroit offers a range of festivities, including hands-on experiences like pierogi making, an extensive variety of bar crawls, a lively St. Patrick’s Day Fest at Mix Bricktown/Sandbox, and a St. Paddy’s Day Block Party spanning three venues.

3. Boston, MA

Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day is a high-energy extravaganza featuring pre-parade fun at Cannonball Cafe, bar crawls with green drinks and music, and the historic celebration of St. Patrick’s Day at the Charitable Irish Society’s Gala.

4. Tampa, FL

Tampa’s St. Patrick’s Day bursts with excitement, offering events that include lively bar crawls at The Patio, Yeoman’s, and Bar Hwrd with buffet-style brunches and bottomless mimosas, alongside the MacPatrick Fest at MacDinton’s for green kegs and eggs.

5. Baltimore, MD

Immerse yourself in a true Baltimore St. Patrick’s Day by enjoying the charm of lively Celtic celebrations with folk dances or exploring the festive atmosphere of an all-inclusive bay cruise. With a variety of options, there’s something for everyone to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day on Eventbrite.

6. Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia comes alive on St. Patrick’s Day with unique events such as the St. Patrick’s Day Brewmaster Beer Crawl featuring local breweries, and out-of-the-box celebrations like Ceili Con – a gaming convention with board games and craft beer. Additionally, the city hosts drag shows and live music events, ensuring a diverse range of activities for everyone to enjoy the Irish spirit.

7. Orlando, FL

In Orlando on St. Patrick’s Day, the festivities abound, ranging from numerous bar crawls to unique events such as the Leprechaun Run 5k Fun Run hosted by the American Legion and a St. Patrick’s book fair. Other creative options include themed parties such as the “Shake Your Shamrocks” Brunch & Day Party and the St. Patrick’s Day Pool Affair.

8. Denver, CO

Embark on a lively St. Patrick’s Day journey in Denver, exploring dynamic bar crawls, luck of the Irish themed comedy shows, and unique experiences like themed concerts and festive silent discos, guaranteeing a good time for everyone.

9. Washington D.C.

In Washington D.C. on St. Patrick’s Day revelers have endless ways to celebrate, from shamrock-themed scavenger hunts and interactive murder mystery dinners to St. Patrick’s Day parties with an Afro-Caribbean twist.

10. San Jose, CA

St. Patrick’s Day in San Jose and across the Bay Area provides the perfect excuse to get out and try something new. Whether it’s enjoying local brews, or savoring a St. Patrick’s Day-themed beer and yoga class, or dancing the night away, the Bay Area offers a vibrant and eclectic celebration for everyone.

“Eventbrite’s incredible community of event organizers are consistently evolving their events to match new trends to ensure people can enjoy the events they love, whenever they want,” shared Roseli Ilano, Head of Community at Eventbrite. “As Gen Z seeks fresh ways to have fun on St. Paddy’s Day without staying up late, we’re excited to offer tons of unique events where they can have a blast without losing sleep.”

Methodology Note

*Stat compares Eventbrite platform data in the US from 2022 to 2023

**Based on Eventbrite platform data in the US as of February 2024

***Top ten cities based on percentage of Saint Patrick’s Day events currently scheduled in the month of March 2024, among Eventbrite’s top 20 US markets