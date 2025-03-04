Eventbrite Refreshes Its Brand to Make Every Step—from Discovery to the Experience—More Joyful

In response to shifting consumer preferences, Eventbrite is refreshing its app and visual identity to make it easier to discover, book, and share live experiences, while addressing the rising demand for passion-driven events and authentic connections. Research shows 95% of 18- to 35-year-olds are interested in bringing their online interests into real-life experiences, and these updates are designed to help meet that need.

“At our core, Eventbrite has always been about connecting people with meaningful live experiences,” says Samantha Wu, Chief Marketing Officer at Eventbrite. “With this next chapter, we’re deepening that connection by infusing more emotion and joy into how people find their next event and create lasting memories. We’re reimagining how we show up in the world while staying true to what makes Eventbrite special.”

At the heart of Eventbrite’s refreshed brand is “The Path” – our dynamic new mark symbolizing the event journey, from discovery to memory-making.

As a brand powered by a vibrant and diverse community of event organizers and attendees, The Path is customizable, designed to come to life in unique community expressions. We infuse it with visual elements that capture the essence of different communities – vibrant, delectable treats for the foodies, lush leafy patterns for plant lovers, dynamic musical instruments for live music fans, and colorful artistic swirls for creative souls. Each playful adaptation transforms The Path into a living reflection of community identity, while maintaining its role as a universal symbol that invites everyone to connect around what they love most.

Eventbrite has also reimagined its iconic orange and introduced a new color palette with vibrant complementary hues, energy auras featuring expressive neon gradients, custom illustrations, and bold typography. These components can be flexibly combined across all brand touchpoints, from digital platforms to out-of-home campaigns and event promotions, creating a cohesive yet adaptable visual language.

This work was developed in partnership with two world-class creative and design agencies, BUCK (brand refresh) and Instrument (consumer app redesign).

Alongside this visual refresh, Eventbrite is launching Get Into It, a brand campaign aimed at inspiring people to discover and attend unique live experiences that match their passions and interests. The campaign will be rolled out across key markets through Eventbrite’s owned social and content channels, as well as in-product, spotlighting the refreshed brand and consumer app, which introduces new features to make event-going easier and more enjoyable.

A cornerstone of this new era is It-Lists, an event discovery feature launching in 12 markets including New York, London, and Melbourne. It-Lists offer event recommendations from cultural tastemakers like Jon Gray of Ghetto Gastro and DJ Umami – influential voices deeply embedded in the communities they represent. Debuting with 25+ curators across categories including music, art, food, nightlife and more, these tastemakers bring a new layer of cultural context, making event discovery more relevant and inspiring.

Wu adds: “In a landscape full of options, people are looking for experiences that connect them to both culture and community, and It-Lists makes finding them a lot simpler.”

