Eventbrite Teams Up with Pro Surfer Brisa Hennessy to Unveil ‘Beyond the Board,’ Offering a Glimpse into the Lives and Passions of Female Athletes

As a partner for Women’s Surfing on the World Surf League’s Championship Tour, this campaign furthers Eventbrite’s commitment to celebrating these athletes’ achievements both on and off the waves

With Women’s History Month coming to a close, Eventbrite is extending the celebration with the launch of our exciting new campaign, ‘Beyond the Board.’ Teaming up with the exceptionally talented pro surfer on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour CT), Brisa Hennessy, this marks another thrilling chapter in our ongoing partnership with WSL to uplift and champion female athletes.

Launching amidst the pre-Olympics excitement, ‘Beyond the Board’ is a multi-platform initiative celebrating the vibrant culture and unfiltered passion of the global surf community. Through engaging storytelling and immersive experiences, this campaign shines a spotlight on the multifaceted lives of female athletes like Brisa Hennessy, sharing their personal stories and passions beyond surfing.

Brisa’s remarkable journey as an Olympic athlete is a testament to her dedication and skill. However, her story extends far beyond the medals. At her core, Brisa is an adventurer who finds joy in a range of hobbies, including cooking, painting, and therapeutic activities like meditation and yoga. These passions drive her forward, bringing inspiration to every part of her life.

With ‘Beyond the Board,’ fans can delve into Brisa’s world, connecting with their favorite athlete on a personal level and discovering new inspiration along the way. And to take this a step further, Brisa has curated a selection of events across SoCal that offer an inside look into her favorite activities, including beach yoga, a poetry and open mic night, and a sourdough bread cooking class. Check out the full collection on Eventbrite here.

“I’m very excited to partner with Eventbrite and share my handpicked SoCal events,” shares Brisa. “I love how it’s an incredible way to connect, experience, and learn something new or reignite your passion. My collection is a sheer reflection of events that truly excite me, as well as showcase my passions and interests on and off the board, and I hope you love them too!”

Eventbrite and WSL revealed their 2024 partnership earlier this year, announcing the global marketplace’s sponsorship of Women’s Surfing on the WSL Championship Tour (CT) and the US Open of Surfing. With a shared aim to build community through unique live experiences, both brands will actively continue to celebrate and back female surfers during the 2024 season.