Amidst the surge in entertainment costs and the harsh reality of inflation, Eventbrite has your back, ensuring your social calendar stays lively without draining your wallet. According to Eventbrite’s insights, most folks (53%) are aiming to keep their New Year’s Eve and holiday celebration expenses at $100 or less, with a third looking to stay under $50 and only a quarter willing to go up to $250.

To help people cap off the year on a high note, Eventbrite is teaming up with style guru Paige DeSorbo and comedy queen Hannah Berner to curate a national collection of unique, budget-friendly holiday and New Year’s Eve experiences across New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, DC, and Chicago. It’s time for you to say goodbye to the usual bar scene and let Eventbrite be your guide to GTFO & Celebrate with fun alternatives that won’t break the bank. Your holiday season just got an upgrade!

“Chic, fun, fabulous, and not breaking the bank are what we look for when it comes to holiday and New Year’s Eve experiences. I’ve teamed up with Eventbrite to make sure all of these boxes are checked off for you this year and have curated our own collection of holiday events to GTFO & Celebrate!” says Paige.

Hannah shares a similar sentiment, “Paige and I have done it all when it comes to ringing in the New Year and I’m thrilled to team up with Eventbrite to help the girlies find affordable, epic experiences. When curating my picks, I looked for events that were fit for the whole squad to make memories and to get hilarious photos with friends and were sure to stand out from the traditional bar crawl scene. It’s time for us to GTFO & Celebrate!”

Whatever the activity, one thing is clear: people want to spend quality time with their friends and family and Eventbrite’s here for all of it. Here is just a small sampling of the events you’ll find in Eventbrite’s GTFO and Celebrate collection:

Methodology:This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Eventbrite from November 2-6, 2023 among 2,050 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the U.S. sample data is accurate to within + /- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Megan Phelps (mphelps@eventbrite.com).