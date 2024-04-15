Eventbrite Offers Nonprofits 50% Off All Pro Plans, Supercharging Their Individual Efforts to Drive Positive Change

At Eventbrite, we firmly believe in the transformative power of live experiences to drive positive change and foster meaningful impact. In 2023 alone, we proudly supported over 30,000 nonprofit organizations worldwide in their mission to make a difference. Ahead of National Volunteer Week, we’re excited to offer eligible nonprofits a 50% discount on all Pro plans, further empowering these changemakers and their respective causes.

“We’re extremely passionate about offering nonprofits new opportunities to tap into Eventbrite and harness the power of live experiences to advance their missions. Our tailored products and discounted services are thoughtfully designed to bolster these organizations, enabling them to access the resources they need to drive tangible real-world impact. Whether it’s helping them attract donors, recruit volunteers, or free up staff time for essential tasks, we’re deeply committed to enhancing our support for the nonprofit sector.” – Kristin Johnston, Head of Social Impact at Eventbrite.

Getting started is easy:

Qualifying nonprofits based in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland, Australia, or New Zealand are eligible to take advantage of this offer. Within their Organization Settings on Eventbrite, under Plan Management, they’ll find a prompt inviting them to verify their nonprofit status through Percent, our verification partner. Upon submission, event organizers can expect to receive an email notifying them of the outcome within three days. If approved, a 50% discount will be immediately applied to all Pro plans during checkout*. It’s that simple.

Discover the power of Eventbrite for nonprofits:

Eventbrite is transforming the way nonprofits engage with their audience, and our platform data speaks volumes. Over the span of just two years, from 2021 to 2023, we’ve seen a remarkable 46% increase in the number of nonprofits using Eventbrite. During this period, all nonprofits active on our platform also collectively experienced a substantial 55% boost in gross ticket sales, showcasing the profound impact Eventbrite can have on these organizations.

Moreover, by choosing one of Eventbrite’s Pro plans, nonprofits not only save money, but also gain access to powerful features, including the ability to host unlimited events and send a greater volume of marketing emails, expanding their reach to a broader audience.

“Eventbrite’s new discount for nonprofits is a game-changer for me. With the money I save, I can make a real impact in my community where it’s needed most. Before Eventbrite, promoting events was a chore, but now it’s a breeze with just a few clicks. Plus, knowing it’s a trusted name gives me peace of mind and boosts my credibility with donors. I’m genuinely excited about Eventbrite’s ongoing commitment to nonprofits, and I’m eager to keep using their platform to give back to those who need it most.” – Ricky Smith, Founder of R.A.K.E. (Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere)

Event organizers on Eventbrite also have access to many other benefits, including:

Effortless setup: Our AI-powered tools make event setup quick and easy, allowing nonprofits to craft compelling content and event pages effortlessly.

Seamless Management: From ticket sales to donations, our platform simplifies event management with automatic event reminders, updates to subscriber lists, and easy check-ins via our dedicated app.

Expanded Reach: Nonprofits can leverage Eventbrite’s extensive audience to reach more people and boost their fundraising efforts.

Promotion Tools: Eventbrite’s built-in email and social media marketing tools empower nonprofits to effectively promote their events, resulting in an average 63% increase in ticket sales and saving organizers approximately $3K a year.

Insights & Analytics: Nonprofits can access detailed attendee data to better understand their community, enabling informed, data-driven decisions that amplify their impact.

Financial Incentives: In addition to the 50% discount on Pro plans, nonprofits and their event attendees can enjoy reduced fees on donation tickets, ensuring that a larger portion of contributions directly bolsters their mission.

“For over a decade, SheJumps has relied on Eventbrite to connect with thousands of women and girls nationwide. While we’ve explored the idea of creating our own ticketing system, nothing has compared to the seamless experience Eventbrite provides. Not only does it help us reach more people, but it also instills confidence in our attendees. With Eventbrite’s nonprofit discount, we can stay true to our mission of making outdoor activities more accessible to all.” – Claire Smallwood, Executive Director & Co-Founder of SheJumps.

In honor of National Volunteer Week, we’re highlighting the impactful work of nonprofits on Eventbrite through a special collection of events in select cities across the US, offering opportunities for people to make a difference in their communities and beyond.

At Eventbrite, we’re deeply committed to introducing innovative tools and resources that significantly enhance the efforts of nonprofits, enabling them to expand their reach as well as their impact on the communities they serve. For further details, please visit our Help Center.

Eventbrite Pro Plan fees don’t include Ticketing Fees or ad spend. Any ad spend on Eventbrite Ads or Paid Social Ads will be billed separately.

* The verification data you provide via Percent is subject to Percent’s terms and privacy policy.