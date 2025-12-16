Eventbrite and The National Independent Venue Association Announce Expanded Partnership

Eventbrite General Counsel Lisa Gorman Joins the Company’s CEO, Julia Hartz, on the NIVA Advisory Board; Eventbrite Also Continues as Presenting Sponsor for NIVA ‘26

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and Eventbrite, a global events marketplace, announce the expansion of their partnership to empower the independent live entertainment community. Most notably, Eventbrite’s General Counsel, Lisa Gorman, has been appointed to the NIVA Advisory Board, joining the company’s CEO, Julia Hartz, who has served as an Advisory Board member since 2024.

Eventbrite will return as the presenting sponsor of NIVA ’26 in Minneapolis, the premier gathering for the independent live entertainment community, and will continue its role as Title Sponsor of NIVA’s Industry Affairs Committee, which supports artists and independent venues while shaping strategy for the broader industry.

The partnership expands further in 2026, with Eventbrite becoming the presenting sponsor of the NIVA Live Policy Summit following its successful inaugural event in Indianapolis. The company will also maintain its leadership as co-chair of Fix the Tix, the industry coalition advocating for a fairer and safer ticketing experience.

Eventbrite’s commitment to empowering independents aligns deeply with NIVA’s mission to nurture the independent live entertainment ecosystem. This year, Eventbrite introduced a new wave of tools built around what independent venues, promoters, and artists say they need most: greater visibility, more ticket sales, and smoother show-night operations. With a redesigned app that helps fans discover emerging and established acts, enhanced lineup and artist-promotion tools that distribute events across top music marketplaces, and features like VIP Guestlist and Buy Now, Pay Later, Eventbrite is removing friction across the entire live event journey. These innovations are designed to expand reach, accelerate growth, and give independent venues the freedom and flexibility to build the vibrant creative communities that shape culture.

“Eventbrite has been a driving force behind the advancement of fair ticketing practices and the protection of independent stages,” said Stephen Parker, Executive Director of NIVA. “Their continued investment in our Industry Affairs Committee, presence on our Advisory Board, and leadership within Fix the Tix underscores a long-term commitment to championing the needs of artists, fans, and venues across the country.

“NIVA has been a powerful advocate for independent venues and the artists who rely on them, and Eventbrite is proud to deepen our role in that work. With Lisa joining the Advisory Board and our continued support of key initiatives like Fix the Tix, we’re doubling down on efforts to strengthen fairness and transparency across live entertainment. Independent venues are cultural anchors, and supporting them remains central to our mission.” — Julia Hartz, Co-founder, CEO & Executive Chair, Eventbrite

Over the past year, Eventbrite and NIVA have continued to advance shared goals that support the independent live entertainment community through:

Ongoing leadership within NIVA’s Industry Affairs Committee and helping identify solutions to industry challenges and shape future-facing initiatives.

Sponsorship of NIVA’s Live Policy Summit, connecting industry and government leaders to discuss key issues shaping the live entertainment landscape.

Continued collaboration on Fix the Tix and other community initiatives that advocate for a fairer, safer, and more transparent ticketing ecosystem.

