Eventbrite Named to Fast Company’s 2025 Brands That Matter List

Recognized for inspiring real-world connection and expanding its cultural impact for organizers and communities

Eventbrite is proud to be named to Fast Company’s fifth annual Brands That Matter list for the second time, honoring organizations that build powerful emotional connections and help shape culture in meaningful ways. Eventbrite earned a place on this year’s list for its leadership in transforming digital interests into real-world connection, and for championing the organizers who make those moments possible.

For nearly 20 years, Eventbrite has helped millions of people come together through shared experiences. In a year defined by rising digital saturation and growing appetite for in-person connection, Eventbrite introduced new tools, cultural insights, and creative campaigns that made it easier for people to discover events that feel personal, relevant, and worth leaving home for.

Highlights include:

A reimagined app built to make discovery intuitive and inspiring—featuring It-Lists curated by cultural tastemakers and enhanced social features that help people see what friends are attending, turning digital curiosity into IRL momentum.

Cheese Rave , an unexpected cultural mashup produced with Antoni Porowski, which blended artisanal cheese and electronic music to ignite 2.8M TikTok impressions and capture the imagination of Gen Z audiences.

Culture Drops, trend-spotlight reports powered by Eventbrite platform data that revealed rising interests—from Granny Core to Soft Clubbing —helping organizers understand and tap into what’s resonating now.

Eventbrite also continued its commitment to a fairer and more transparent ticketing ecosystem through its co-chair role in Fix the Tix, a coalition of leading entertainment organizations led by NIVA, working to protect fans and support independent creators.

By blending cultural intelligence, organizer-first technology, and real-time data, Eventbrite is redefining what it means to gather and empowering organizers around the world to build the Fourth Spaces where modern community takes shape.

Explore the 2025 Brands that Matter and discover your next favorite live event here.