Get Into It: Eventbrite’s Reimagined App Makes Discovering Your Next Favorite Live Experience as Enjoyable as Being There

In today’s digital-first world, finding meaningful in-person connections has never been more important. Recognizing this shift in social dynamics, Eventbrite is updating its consumer app to turn event discovery into an experience of its own. With 95% of young adults eager to bring their online passions into real-world connections, these new updates make it easier than ever to get personalized recommendations, explore handpicked lists, and connect with friends to make plans together–all with a fresh new look that makes finding your next favorite experience as exciting as being there.

“Life’s most meaningful moments happen when we connect with people who share our interests—whether that’s finding your running club, discovering a new comedy showcase, or joining a neighborhood art walk,” says Julia Hartz, Eventbrite Co-Founder, CEO, and Executive Chair. “That’s why we’ve reimagined our app to become a destination where culture and community naturally come together, helping people turn their passions into incredible experiences that bring them closer.”

A Fresh Look for a New Chapter

As part of this evolution, Eventbrite is refreshing its brand to better reflect its vision for connecting people through live experiences, while staying true to its mission. At the core of this transformation is “The Path” – Eventbrite’s new logo that symbolizes the journey from discovery to unforgettable moments. Built on this foundation, Eventbrite has developed a dynamic visual system featuring vibrant colors, expressive gradients, and bold typography that brings more emotion and joy to every step of discovering and sharing live experiences.

Find It: A New Way to Discover Events

The Discover tab is your new home for personalized recommendations and It-Lists – insider guides curated by cultural tastemakers and local experts. Launching with over 60 It-Lists across 12 major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and London, you’ll find unique experiences like:

Jon Gray of Ghetto Gastro sharing quintessential New York moments, from Afrobeats block parties to underground art walks

Julia Sherman (author of Salad for President ) curating LA’s most interesting date spots that go beyond the ordinary

DRAMA spotlighting the perfect friend dates across Chicago, from intimate music shows to late-night dance sessions that channel their signature soulful vibes

Book It: More Confidence in Your Plans

Eventbrite has enhanced event listings to give you all the good-to-know details upfront: check-in times, age restrictions, parking info, and FAQs. Organizers can also now add videos, giving you a better sense of the experience before you book.

Share It: Stay Connected with Friends

The new updates also make planning with friends seamless. Sync your contacts to find friends already on Eventbrite, see which events they’re attending, and share your saved events to coordinate plans. No more finding out about great events after they’ve happened.



Get Into It: Everything in One Place

Four simple tabs keep all your event needs organized:

Discover: Your personalized feed of events and It-Lists

Saved: Bookmark events and share them with friends

Tickets: Quick access to all your event details

Account: Connect with friends and manage your preferences

“We’ve reimagined event discovery, focusing on what matters most to both organizers and attendees,” shared Ted Dworkin, Eventbrite Chief Product Officer. “Our updated app creates a more intuitive way to explore events, while giving organizers better tools to showcase what makes their experiences special. People want to see what an experience feels like, get recommendations they trust, and easily plan with friends – so we brought all of this together in one place, making it simpler for organizers to share their story and for attendees to find events they’ll love.”

This is part of Eventbrite’s ongoing mission to bring people together through unique live experiences—creating a destination that helps you discover more than just tickets. With Eventbrite’s reimagined app, you can create unforgettable moments, connect with friends, and dive deeper into the things you love.

Ready to explore something new? The updated app is available now in all Eventbrite markets. Download it from the App Store or Google Play to start finding events that speak to you. More information can be found here.