Eventbrite Debuts First-Ever Cheese Rave, Melting Boundaries Between Culinary and Club Culture

The ultimate collision of unexpected passions arrives in NYC as Eventbrite launches a series of genre-blending live experiences

Gourmet cheese enthusiast by day, dance floor devotee by night? Eventbrite is launching a new series of mashup events that brings together seemingly unrelated passions into unforgettable live experiences. First up: the Cheese Rave in New York City, where artisanal cheese tasting meets electronic dance music in a one-of-a-kind sensory adventure.

We’ve teamed up with culinary expert and television personality Antoni Porowski, who’s excited to help introduce the Cheese Rave to the world. As one of our featured tastemakers, Antoni has also created his own It-Lists to help people discover similar events that blend food with other unexpected interests.

“Cheese and electronic music might seem like an odd pairing – and it is! But they both inspire passion and sensory joy,” says Porowski. “This is exactly what makes Eventbrite special – it’s where your different interests can coexist and even enhance each other, no matter how unique or odd.”

The Cheese Rave isn’t just another night out – it’s a multi-sensory playground where artisanal flavors meet pulsing beats. Picture this: go-go cheese dancers performing while DJs spin tracks, a massive cheese installation welcoming you inside, and a curated tasting area where expert mongers match flavors to your mood. It’s a celebration of how our diverse passions define us in 2025.

The Rise of Blended Experiences

Today’s event-goers are harder to categorize than ever before. Eventbrite’s recent Fourth Spaces™ study revealed that 95% of 18-to-35-year-olds are increasingly craving experiences that bring their online interests into real life. The research also found that 79% are attracted to events that blend multiple interests into one-of-a-kind social experiences. Gone are the days when we defined ourselves by a single interest or hobby.

This trend is particularly strong among Gen Z, a generation that rejects singular labels in favor of individuality and experimentation across diverse interests, styles, and subcultures. Instead, they identify with “nichecore” – the celebration of specific, often unexpected combinations of interests that make each person unique. In fact, 81% say their interests are “somewhat” or “very” niche.

The Cheese Rave represents this cultural moment perfectly. It refuses to fit neatly into one category, instead creating a space where culinary appreciation and nightlife energy converge in a celebration of multiple passions at once.

Bringing Your Passions to Life

The Cheese Rave is just the beginning of our series of mashup events. As the go-to destination for discovering live experiences that match your unique combination of interests, Eventbrite is creating more of these genre-bending events that bring together different passions in unexpected ways.

“What makes these mashup events special is that they create spaces where different vibes and interests blend naturally,” Porowski explains. “You’ll meet others who get what you’re into, even if what you’re into doesn’t fit into just one box; because at the end of the day, it’s about connection.”

Whether you’re passionate about sustainable fashion and indie film, urban gardening and poetry slams, or immersive theater and craft cocktails, Eventbrite is where you’ll find the experiences that speak to your personal blend of interests.

Discover Your Next Obsession with It-Lists

Finding unique experiences like the Cheese Rave should be easy – that’s why we’ve created It-Lists, curated recommendations from cultural tastemakers who help you discover events that match your interests.

We’ve teamed up with cultural insiders who have deep connections to vibrant scenes across the globe, including Antoni Porowski. As one of our featured tastemakers, Antoni is sharing his handpicked selection of under-the-radar foodie experiences in NYC and DC. His It-Lists guide you to spots where culinary creativity meets community, helping people tap into the most exciting food events that blend multiple passions in one place.

It-Lists bring you insider access to events worth your time, making it simple to discover experiences that match your passions – just like our Cheese Rave.

Join the Mashup Movement

At Eventbrite, we’ve always believed that the best experiences happen when people come together around shared interests. Now, we’re celebrating how these passions intersect and combine in beautifully surprising ways.

Tickets to the Cheese Rave are exclusively available on Eventbrite. Follow us on social media for more details about upcoming events and to explore our growing collection of It-Lists from cultural tastemakers in your city.