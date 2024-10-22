Eventbrite Teams Up with Bestselling Author Scarlett St. Clair to Cast a Spell on Halloween with the Ultimate Romantasy Experience

Eventbrite’s Shadow Daddy Speakeasy Brings #BookTok’s Favorite Genre to Life in NYC, While a Curated Event Collection Helps Romantasy Fans Connect in Other Cities

This Halloween, Eventbrite is opening the portal between virtual fandoms and real-life connections with Eventbrite’s Shadow Daddy Speakeasy, an immersive romantasy experience co-created with #1 New York Times bestselling author Scarlett St. Clair. As part of its mission to transform passions into live shared experiences, Eventbrite is offering fans of the wildly popular romantasy genre a night to step into the enchanting world they adore — bringing fantasy, romance, and community to life in New York City.

This event is a continuation of Eventbrite’s Niche to Meet You™ series, which launched earlier this year with curated dating events that helped singles connect through niche activities. The series aims to bring passionate fandoms and communities together IRL through unique curated experiences across the country.

But the magic doesn’t stop with the Shadow Daddy Speakeasy. Scarlett St. Clair is also handpicking her favorite romantasy-inspired events on Eventbrite, making it easier for fans to discover immersive experiences in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and NYC. From a mixed media book arts series to murder mystery theater, those who can’t attend the Shadow Daddy Speakeasy will still have plenty of chances to connect with fellow readers and bring their favorite stories to life.

Set within the sultry ambiance of ABC Cocina in New York City, the Shadow Daddy Speakeasy offers romantasy fans an intimate, one-night-only event filled with live music, custom cocktails, tarot readings, and exclusive access to Scarlett St. Clair. The event taps into the growing romantasy fandom on #BookTok, where over 61 million posts have sparked an explosion of interest in the genre. This partnership reflects Eventbrite’s broader vision of bringing people together around their niche passions and interests, creating unique real-world experiences that help foster community and connections among like-minded individuals.

“Halloween is the perfect time to embrace unique passions like romantasy. Inspired by the genre’s vibrant online community, we’re curating a unique, real-world experience, plus delivering tons of other options on our platform, where fans can connect IRL and fully immerse themselves in everything it has to offer,” said Julia Hartz, Eventbrite’s Co-Founder, CEO, and Executive Chair. “People are looking for more ways to meet others who share their niche interests, and we’re committed to continue creating a space for that.”

Romantasy-themed events on Eventbrite have surged in the past year, with a 36% rise in events and a 71% increase in attendance. From book swaps to themed masquerade balls, these events have taken off in cities like New York, Austin, Seattle, and Phoenix, where fans are eager to immerse themselves in their favorite fantasy worlds and connect with others who share their love of the genre.

“What I love about romantasy is how it transports us to thrilling worlds while grounding us in real emotions,” said Scarlett St. Clair. “Partnering with Eventbrite to bring this genre to life in such a magical setting — so close to Halloween night, no less! — is a dream come true. And for those who can’t make it, I’m excited to personally handpick some of my favorite romantasy-themed events, so they can connect with others who love the genre just as much.”

With Eventbrite’s romantasy collection and the Shadow Daddy Speakeasy, fans across the country will have the chance to participate in unforgettable experiences that bridge the gap between their virtual and real lives. It’s a testament to how Eventbrite is giving niche communities the space to thrive, connect, and celebrate their shared passions in ways that are as magical as the stories they love.

Limited tickets for the Shadow Daddy Speakeasy go on sale 10/22/24. For more information, visit the event page and follow along with #ShadowDaddySpeakeasy and #NicheToMeetYou on Eventbrite (IG / TT) and Scarlett St. Clair’s (IG / TT) social media channels.

