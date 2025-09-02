Eventbrite Announces the Launch of New Subsidiary, Britehouse, Creating Immersive Experiences Through Global IP Partnerships Bringing some of the World’s Most Beloved Stories to Life

Britehouse to tap into the multibillion-dollar experience economy under the leadership of former NEON (Cityneon) executive Zoe Tan



Strategic expansion leverages Eventbrite’s 80M+ annual paid tickets platform reach and creator ecosystem to develop world class experiences



New venture extends Eventbrite’s marketplace infrastructure into experiential entertainment globally

Eventbrite, a global marketplace for shared experiences, today announced the launch of Britehouse, a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to creating story-driven immersive attractions in partnership with the world’s leading intellectual properties. Led by founder and CEO Zoe Tan, Britehouse will combine Eventbrite’s 80M+ annual paid tickets platform reach and nearly two decades of expertise in event marketing, ticketing, and audience insights with Tan’s proven track record in securing and producing world-class attractions to deliver unforgettable cultural moments.

“For nearly two decades, Eventbrite has been at the heart of the live events industry, powering millions of events and uniting people around the moments they love most,” said Julia Hartz, Eventbrite Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Chair. “With Britehouse, we’re taking the next step and creating the kinds of experiences we know that audiences crave: immersive, and impossible to forget. Zoe’s vision and relationships will allow us to bring these experiences to life in ways no one else can.”

Britehouse marks Eventbrite’s evolution beyond its role as a global events marketplace, redefining what live experiences can be at the intersection of entertainment, technology, and community. Its launch seizes on a powerful shift in pop culture: audiences no longer want to simply watch the stories they love; they want to step inside them. As the immersive market accelerates, Britehouse is uniquely equipped to meet that demand, delivering interconnected experiences that seamlessly fuse the digital and physical worlds, ignite fandom, and create cultural moments people remember for a lifetime.

“The future of live events is about deeper connections and unforgettable moments,” said Tan. “Britehouse will focus on transforming how people experience entertainment by blending fandom, fashion, music, and culture into bold, immersive experiences. With Eventbrite’s platform, reach, and data-driven insights as our foundation, we have the opportunity to create something truly special for audiences of all ages.”

Tan brings extensive experience in intellectual property partnerships and immersive attraction development to Britehouse. She previously served as NEON’s Senior Vice President of Business Development for the Americas, where she led strategy, growth, and operations while specializing in IP rights partnerships with governments, businesses, and brands. Her notable projects included Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, Jurassic World the Exhibition, and Hunger Games the Exhibition.

Britehouse is not expected to have a material impact on Eventbrite’s financial results for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global events marketplace that serves event creators and event-goers in nearly 180 countries. Since its inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz, and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that empowers anyone to host and discover live experiences. In 2024, Eventbrite distributed over 83 million paid tickets to over 4.7 million events, helping people find new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Eventbrite has also earned industry recognition as a top employer, with special designations that include a coveted spot on Fast Company’s prestigious “The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies” and “ Brands That Matter” lists, the Great Place to Work® Award in the U.S., and Inc.’s “ Best-Led Companies” honor. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

About Britehouse

Britehouse is Eventbrite’s wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to creating premium, story-driven immersive experiences in partnership with the world’s most beloved intellectual properties. Founded and led by Zoe Tan, Britehouse blends world-class creative production with Eventbrite’s global reach, marketing insights, and ticketing infrastructure to deliver unforgettable cultural moments. From large-scale attractions to bespoke pop-ups, Britehouse fuses the digital and physical worlds to ignite fandom and bring extraordinary stories to life.

