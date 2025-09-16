Celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Culture and Community, Together In Real Life

Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month is about more than food, music, and dance—it’s about people coming together in real life to share culture, build belonging, and celebrate identity. Across the country, these communities are creating spaces where tradition meets innovation, and where heritage is lived, not just remembered.

On Eventbrite, these gatherings come to life every day—from salsa nights and folklórico festivals to comedy shows and climate action programs. They’re proof that culture thrives year-round, not just for one month.

This year, we’re spotlighting some of the events and organizations bringing Latinx and Hispanic communities together IRL in cities across the country. And for anyone eager to join the celebration, Eventbrite has curated It-Lists in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and New York City, making it easy to discover even more spaces of connection near you.

Why IRL Experiences Matter

For Latinx and Hispanic communities, celebrating culture is a year-round practice. What makes these in-person gatherings especially relevant today is the broader shift toward real-world connection. Eventbrite’s Fourth Spaces study found that 95% of Gen Z and millennials want to take online interests offline, and 84% formed close friendships at interest-based events.

Community is the cornerstone: Latinos and Hispanics place high value on food, music, arts, and gatherings as a way to connect with heritage and family—underscoring the importance of these events to cultural life. These experiences aren’t just entertainment; they’re spaces of belonging, identity, and cultural celebration that thrive well beyond Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, from salsa and reggaetón to comedy, art exhibitions, and culinary workshops. Reflecting this growing enthusiasm, Latin music rooftop events—including bachata, salsa, cumbia, mambo, and reggaetón—have exploded (+230%) in the U.S., showing that live, in-person experiences are more popular than ever.

That momentum is carried by the organizers at the heart of these gatherings. In cities across the country, they’re turning tradition into living, breathing experiences—whether through music, food, art, or community programs. Here are some of the people and organizations shaping what Latinx and Hispanic culture looks like IRL today.

Miami

Marie Ruano & Miriam Angulo — Criollo Vibes Festival

Co-founders Marie and Miriam are passionate about showcasing Afro-Caribbean and Latin American traditions. Through Criollo Vibes Festival, they’ve built a platform that amplifies artists, musicians, and food vendors while cultivating pride in cultural roots.

Viernes Culturales of Little Havana

This long-standing organization has been the backbone of Miami’s Latinx cultural scene for decades, with Dr. Paul George’s walking tours offering a deep dive into history, art, and neighborhood storytelling. Their work preserves heritage while welcoming new audiences into the heart of Little Havana.

Rhythm Foundation

Known for world-class music programming, Rhythm Foundation has been instrumental in bringing global Latin music to Miami Beach. From salsa festivals to folklórico showcases, their work elevates traditional and contemporary Latin sounds for diverse audiences.

New York

¡Oye! Group

This Manhattan-based collective curates events that feel like homecomings—where food, music, and storytelling converge. Their mission is rooted in community building, ensuring that Latinx culture feels both celebrated and accessible in the city’s fast-paced landscape.

I’m Baby x Kaylita

Organizers of DYKE DRAG: Noche Latina, they’re redefining nightlife by centering queer Latinx voices and performers. Their work creates spaces of joy, visibility, and inclusivity where identity and culture meet on the dance floor.

Reggaeton Token

Known for their Harlem Salsa Walking Tours, Reggaeton Token blends education and entertainment. Their focus is on documenting and celebrating the history of Latin music in New York, ensuring that salsa and reggaetón’s legacies are honored and passed down.

Los Angeles

¡Todo Wafi!

A cultural powerhouse, ¡Todo Wafi! uses festivals and live activations to amplify Latinx artists, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. Their RevTour brings together music, art, and marketplace experiences that spotlight the breadth of Latinx creativity in LA.

California Center for Climate Change Education

Through programming like Raíces y Futuro at West LA College, this group connects Latinx heritage with environmental stewardship. Their mission bridges culture and conservation, showing how live experiences can drive awareness and action.

Chicago

Latina Comedy Festival

Founded to amplify Latina voices in comedy, this festival offers a platform for underrepresented talent. Its shows — like Las Funny Mujeres and The Sucias Show—create community through humor while breaking barriers in entertainment.

Bronzeville Winery

Beyond being a dining destination, Bronzeville Winery uses food, music, and wine as cultural connectors. Their Latin Flavor Uncorked series spotlights Latinx culinary traditions while building bridges across Chicago’s diverse communities.

Discover More Events

