Britehouse, Eventbrite’s Immersive Experiences Subsidiary, Announces Appointment of New Executive Creative Director Nathalie van Sasse van Ysselt

Former Sphere Entertainment Co. Vice President to Join Britehouse

Britehouse Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Eventbrite, is continuing to build a world-class team dedicated to creating story-driven immersive attractions in partnership with the world’s leading intellectual properties.

Britehouse founder and CEO Zoe Tan today announced the appointment of Nathalie van Sasse van Ysselt as Executive Creative Director. She is an award-winning experiential creative executive with more than 15 years of experience, including at Sphere Entertainment Co. as Vice President, Design and Creative Services.

In her new role, van Sasse van Ysselt will lead the creative vision for Britehouse, driving the development of transformative, story-led experiences and fostering a culture of innovation across all projects and partnerships.

“Nathalie’s work redefined what’s possible in immersive entertainment at scale, and we’re energized to bring her creative ambition to Britehouse,” said Tan. “Blending technology, storytelling, creativity and scale is what Nathalie is best at and, together, we’re poised to build unforgettable experiences that inspire and connect people.”

Britehouse strives to tap into the multibillion-dollar experience economy and develop world class experiences based on global IP partnerships that will bring some of the world’s most beloved stories to life.

As the immersive market accelerates, Britehouse is uniquely equipped to meet that demand, delivering interconnected experiences that seamlessly fuse the digital and physical worlds, ignite fandom, and create cultural moments people remember for a lifetime.

“The business of immersive entertainment is at such an exciting moment – audiences are actively seeking out these experiences, and brands and IP holders are investing,” said van Sasse van Ysselt. “Zoe has a strong and clear vision for Britehouse, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring my expertise to a business that is poised to be a true leader in delivering unforgettable experiences.”

In addition to her work at Sphere Entertainment Co., van Sasse van Ysselt’s global work experience has spanned the U.S., Canada and Europe at Moment Factory, C2 Montreal, Tamschick Media+Space and more.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global events marketplace that serves event creators and event-goers in nearly 180 countries. Since its inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz, and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that empowers anyone to host and discover live experiences. In 2024, Eventbrite distributed over 83 million paid tickets to over 4.7 million events, helping people find new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Eventbrite has also earned industry recognition as a top employer, with special designations that include a coveted spot on Fast Company’s prestigious “The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies” and “Brands That Matter” lists, the Great Place to Work® Award in the U.S., and Inc.’s “Best-Led Companies” honor. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

About Britehouse

Britehouse is Eventbrite’s wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to creating premium, story-driven immersive experiences in partnership with the world’s most beloved intellectual properties. Founded and led by Zoe Tan, Britehouse blends world-class creative production with Eventbrite’s global reach, marketing insights, and ticketing infrastructure to deliver unforgettable cultural moments. From large-scale attractions to bespoke pop-ups, Britehouse fuses the digital and physical worlds to ignite fandom and bring extraordinary stories to life.

