As we wrap up an incredible 2023, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our vibrant Eventbrite community.

To the dreamers, makers, supporters, leaders, believers, and achievers–your energy powers our mission to bring people together through live experiences.

Moments that were spent learning, dancing, laughing, growing, and spending quality time with friends and family. Together, we’re not just selling tickets; we’re creating brighter days.

Let’s reflect on some highlights from 2023:

Empowering the Changemakers: Eventbrite powered the efforts of 31,000 nonprofits globally. As a token of appreciation for their remarkable contributions, we’re introducing a special offer in early 2024. Eligible nonprofits will enjoy a 50% discount on any Eventbrite Pro plan, helping them focus resources where they matter most.

Love is Love is Love is Love: Eventbrite has become a haven for real connections, with over 1 million people joining events centered on dating, singles, and romance.

Joy to the World: On our global stage, diverse communities came together through music and laughter. Over 12 million music fans from 150 countries enjoyed live performances, while more than 2 million shared joy through laughter at our comedy events.

Brighten Up From Within: Eventbrite connected over 6 million people to health and wellness events, and 4.7 million to events focused on career growth, actively contributing to personal and professional well-being.

You Always Remember Your First: Eventbrite emerged as a catalyst for transforming passions into profit, facilitating the debut of nearly 29,000 creators at their first food or drinks event. A staggering 170,000 creators not only published their first events but also started generating revenue from them.

At Eventbrite, we consider it a privilege to enable millions of live experiences every year. Here’s to many more in 2024.

Cheers to our incredible community!

*Statistics based on numbers of events, creators, and consumers with ticket transactions on Eventbrite’s platform in 2023 as of 11/20.